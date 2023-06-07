A now-deleted tweet from Kevin Durant in response to a Dan LeBatard rant about Nikola Jokic not being as big of a star as he should be garnered attention on Wednesday, and it will have many people laughing.

“I don't think Jokic wants or cares to be a star,” Kevin Durant said in the deleted tweet, according to a screenshot from Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer. “Go to work and go home, Facetime his horses and hop in the pool.”

KD with an all-time great deleted tweet pic.twitter.com/vbcIKxNODm — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 7, 2023

Durant quote tweeted Dan LeBatard's rant on The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugoz, in which he claimed that Nikola Jokic would be a bigger star if he were American-born.

“If he were American, good god he would be a star,” LeBatard said, according to Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated. “Same personality, same exact personality… a white dude dominating the NBA?”

Later, LeBatard compared Jokic to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

“He's Magic and Bird and America hates him. What?” LeBatard said, according to Sweeney.

It is unknown why Durant deleted his tweet, but it certainly got laughs from many who did see it, and those who did see the screenshot.

Jokic's Denver Nuggets are getting ready to play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. The series is tied at 1-1 with Game 3 taking place in Miami. The Heat stole Game 2 against the Nuggets in Denver. Now, they hope to take control of the NBA Finals back home in Miami. It will be interesting to see if Jokic can prevent that from happening.