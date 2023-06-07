The Denver Nuggets certainly did not underestimate the Miami Heat entering the 2023 NBA Finals. The Heat have earned the world's respect after a blistering playoff run that included slaying two giants in the Eastern Conference. But as Michael Porter Jr. pointed out, the respect the Heat are earning from their opponents grow even further the closer one is during the actual execution and implementation of their game plan.

As the Nuggets' 24-year old pointed out during the 2023 NBA Finals Game 3 pre-game interviews, the nuance with which the Heat dissect the Nuggets defense has been incredible. Porter pointed out that the Heat react quickly and aptly when the Nuggets communicate certain coverages.

“They're hearing what we're communicating to each other and they're doing the opposite. If we say ‘switch,' they're slipping out for open threes. If we don't say ‘switch,' they are actually going to set the screen,” Porter said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Of course, reacting to what the defense gives you and doing what must be done to penetrate the defense is a hallmark of any winning team's offense. Moreover, the Heat's reactions to the Nuggets' defensive coverage are certainly rooted on more complex understandings of their opponents' personnel.

Perhaps during film room sessions, the Heat are zeroing in on the Nuggets' tendency to switch whenever certain players are involved in the defensive play. Or perhaps they have mastered the Nuggets' situational tendencies; maybe late in the shot clock, the Nuggets have a greater tendency to switch.

Nevertheless, the Heat deserve credit for their intense level of preparation, as well as for their togetherness. It's difficult enough to execute on offense deep into the playoffs, but to maintain a mind-meld with your teammates even with the pressure at its highest is a testament to their focus.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra also deserves a ton of credit; he should very well be worth the next contract he'll be commanding, whether that comes from the Heat or another team.

As for the Nuggets' side of things, they may have to tighten up defensively or, perhaps, show the Heat some rarely used coverages to throw them off in Game 3.