Kevin Durant thinks the league is in good hands.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have been humming right along as the season reaches its midway point, just a little over a year since Durant was shockingly traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Phoenix. The Suns currently sit with a solid record of 33-22, good for fifth in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture, and Durant recently started yet another All-Star game despite turning 35 years old last September.

Still, that hasn't stopped the future Hall of Famer and Suns superstar from thinking about the future of the league, and he recently made a bold prediction, naming Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards and San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama as the two players he thinks will be the best in the NBA in ten years' time, per Legion Hoops on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via Boardroom on X).

Indeed, both Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama have had stellar starts to their respective NBA careers. Edwards has led the Timberwolves to have the best record in the Western Conference at the season's unofficial midway point, and although the Spurs haven't been winning many games, Wembanyama has absolutely looked the part of the generational prospect he was built up to be leading up to this past June's NBA Draft, where he was taken number one overall by San Antonio.

While the generation of players including Durant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry may be reaching its twilight, it appears that the NBA is still in very good hands moving forward.