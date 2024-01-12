Phoenix Suns expected to have their full roster — aside from Damion Lee — ready for Thursday's game against LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

AZCentral.com's Duane Rankin, who is with the team on the road, reported the Suns will have a late scratch since backup forward Drew Eubanks has contracted an illness. Center Udoka Azubuike, who is a two-way player, is available.

Azubuike is averaging three minutes in two games played in January. Suns coach Frank Vogel said his plan was to have Eubanks, Azubuike and seemingly center Bol Bol available to guard Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who he coached in Los Angeles.

“AD (Davis) is playing really good basketball, as good as he's played in a long time,” said Vogel, who has the Suns at 19-18 and eighth in the West. “We had to plan to throw multiple bodies at him.

“Udoka is going to try to play, but he hasn't really done anything in the last four days and is feeling weak. So not sure exactly what we're going to get from him.”

Without Azubuike and Eubanks, the Suns would rely on starter Jusuf Nurkic.

Phoenix's coach also evaluated the team's six games it has played with superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns will have all three available against the Lakers for the fourth matchup between the two teams.

“When the three of them are out there together, we're playing really good basketball,” Vogel said.

The Suns have championship expectations and the fourth-best odds by FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2023-24 NBA championship.

Phoenix is on a two-game losing streak and has lost three of four.

In case you missed it, Rui Hachimura is out for LA due to a left calf strain.

 