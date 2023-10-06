The Suns' Kevin Durant is now 35 years old, and six years removed from a showdown with LeBron James in the 2017 NBA Finals. Durant's Warriors got the better of the Cavaliers in that series, adding to Durant's career 9-5 record against James in the Finals.

Recently the Suns' new culture was evident in training camp practices. Phoenix Coach Frank Vogel clapped back at defensive doubters ahead of the 2023 opening game this month.

On Wednesday, leaked audio and video footage resurfaced from the 2017 Finals showing Durant and James in an argument over something KD allegedly said to then-Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

The footage shows Durant in a heated exchange with James during the series that has fans reacting strongly on X.

LEAKED Audio Of The LeBron James & Kevin Durant Trash Talk In The 2017 Finals👀: KD: “Aye, watch that sh*t. He hit me in the head” (also chirped at Ty Lue) LeBron: “Why are you talking crazy though? Don’t talk to my coach like that again” KD: “I wasn’t talking to nobody crazy” pic.twitter.com/0LwttuOdkl — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) October 5, 2023

“Good acting…” one fan said in the comments section.

Another made a reference to the recent ‘Last Dance' documentary movie featuring Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the six-time champion Chicago Bulls.

I forgot if he took it personally or not 😂 pic.twitter.com/7DRrVrIWAD — 2KJ GOAT TWEETER (@KJStewart93) October 5, 2023

Durant played in just 47 games last season and averaged 29.1 points per game. The bigger, more physical Denver Nuggets dominated the Suns on their way to an easy series win in last year's playoffs.

For Durant and the Suns to hit their stride in 2023, they will need to come together in new ways under Vogel.

With Deandre Ayton in Phoenix and Bradley Beal expected to take over at the point guard position, the Suns will surround Durant with plenty of shooters this season. Whether they shoot Durant and the Suns back to their first Finals since 2021 or shoot them out of the playoffs remains to be seen.

The footage above is just a snippet of what the Suns' leader is capable of when the brightest lights shine on the NBA's biggest stage.