Phoenix Suns and Mercury majority owner Mat Ishbia has answered the prayers of fans in the Phoenix area.

Ishbia, who purchased the Suns and Mercury from notorious owner Robert Sarver, has done things for each team that previous ownership did not touch. Thursday, the Suns and Mercury announced Ishbia is investing $100-plus million into a new business headquarters for the squads that will include an exclusive practice facility for the Mercury.

It is the latest of many fan-favorite moves from Ishbia, who said in his introductory press conference he would focus on pillars of fan experience, community, culture and winning and that money would follow success.

Suns coach Frank Vogel offered a bold take about the organization following Thursday's training camp practice.

“Everything he's doing, he's making the Phoenix Suns the gold standard of the NBA,” Vogel said. “I believe over the next 20 years, this is going to be the destination in the NBA where playersare going to want to play, coaches are going to want to coach. We're doing things in a first-class way here…he continues to back up his words with action.”

Booker, who has a connection with Ishbia over the state of Michigan, where Booker was born and Ishbia holds his top mortgage lending company, United Wholesale Mortgage, said the same thing about Ishbia backing his words with actions.

“He wants to win and do whatever it takes,” Booker said. “He understands culture and environment is important in that, and he's stressing it.”

Ishbia and the Suns are expected to be a contender for an NBA championship this season. Phoenix has not won a title in its 54-year history.

Ishbia has been aggressive in the Suns' pursuit of winning with trades for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. He has also made a huge effort for more Suns fans to watch games with a TV media rights deal with Arizona's Family3TV that will bring Suns and Mercury games to 2.8 million homes in Arizona.

Here were #Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia’s opening comments from media day. Touched on the four pillars (community, fan experience, winning and culture) he’s focused on with the team. Also said he feels the Suns have the best team in the league. pic.twitter.com/e49QnH3B9P — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 4, 2023

“I think we've got the best team in the league,” Ishbia said. “But obviously, we have to play it out.”