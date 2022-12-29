By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

With Devin Booker out for at least the next four weeks due to a groin strain, many are now questioning whether the Phoenix Suns rushed his return. Prior to playing in Christmas against the Denver Nuggets–where Book re-aggravated his groin injury- after just four minutes of playing-the superstar guard missed the team’s previous three games.

Head coach Monty Williams, however, clarified that is not the case. He emphasized that Booker was healthy when they decided to play him and that unforeseen stuff just happens.

“In this case with Book, every box, to my knowledge, was checked. Before you put a guy back on the floor, you have to do that. You just run into stuff,” Williams explained on Wednesday ahead of their game with the Washington Wizards, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

It’s understandable why many fans felt that the Suns rushed Devin Booker’s return. It’s not easy to quickly return from a groin injury–even if it’s just soreness–and the timing of his availability is suspect. Considering that it’s a Christmas Day game, the Phoenix faithful would naturally feel that the team put a lot of importance on the showdown.

But then again, it’s hard to see Booker allowing for that to happen, especially since it would have been hard for him to even play if he’s not feeling well.

Hopefully, though, Booker gets to recover sooner rather than later. There is no doubt the Suns need him, and it will certainly be troublesome for the team if he’s sidelined for more than a month.