NBA fans go wild on Barack Obama’s Suns ownership rumors

Former US president Barack Obama being linked as a potential part-owner of the Phoenix Suns has NBA Twitter buzzing, and while the reactions have been mixed, many are already thinking how cool it would be if it were to happen.

While interviewing NBA icon Charles Barkley on his podcast, Bill Simmons of The Ringer shared that he has heard “Obama’s involved in one of the groups” interested in buying the Suns. The Phoenix franchise is up for sale after current owner Robert Sarver got embroiled in a massive controversy involving sexual harassment, racism and a toxic workplace culture.

Barkley got delighted after hearing the news, adding that he would even be interested to join the said group with Obama in it if possible.

Like Barkley, several fans loved the news. One said that it would be “dope” if it were to push through, while another said, “Barack Obama is going to buy the Suns. I’m in!”

Another fan even mentioned Obama directly on Twitter and pleaded him to purchase the franchise from Sarver: Dear Barack Obama – Please, please, please buy the Suns. Talk about going from the absolute worst to the absolute best!”

Others, of course, shared more realistic views on the matter. The Suns are expected to fetch up to $4 billion or more, and considering that Barack Obama’s net worth is reportedly only at $70 million, his stake on the team won’t be high.

“Real talk for a minute. Barack Obama is nowhere near wealthy enough to purchase the Suns. Even with an investor group, his share would be negligible,” one fan commented.

Another one said: Might be a pipe dream but dude Barack Obama would be awesome in the ownership role for the Suns…just think about Obama going round the table asking for everyone’s opinion on the SGA trade just like he did with Bin Laden lol.”

Now we’re not sure how true the rumor is, especially since Obama is a huge Chicago Bulls fan. However, it’s possible he is seeing the Suns as an opportunity to get into the NBA circle.

Before fans get excited, though, we’re even not yet sure if Sarver will sell the Suns to the group that Obama is allegedly part of, considering that there are several others interested in the team.