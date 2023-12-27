Should Kevin Durant leave the Suns?

Former NBA player Brandon Jennings has a message for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

“KD should leave SUNS. They cursed man. He don’t deserve this,” Jennings wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Jennings posted his message Tuesday following Phoenix's 128-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Monday night. Luka Doncic torched the Suns for 50 points and Phoenix's struggles continued overall. In fact, the Suns fell to below .500 with the defeat.

Durant has performed well for the most part in 2023-24. Jennings believes KD should look for a new team given the Suns' struggles and all-around underperformance. Of course, Phoenix has been hit hard by the injury bug as Bradley Beal is currently out.

There's no denying the Suns' potential when healthy. Even then, though, there is no guarantee that everything will click. As talented as the Suns are, they are still clearly trying to formulate a gameplan that benefits all of the stars.

Kevin Durant probably won't request a trade soon, but anything is possible. And rumors have previously swirled in reference to KD being frustrated.

Kevin Durant's 2023-24 season amid Suns frustrations

At 35-years old, Durant continues to play an MVP-caliber brand of basketball. He's currently averaging 30.3 points per game on 51.8 percent field goal and 46.9 percent three-point shooting across 25 games played. Durant is also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest.

KD's performance has been excellent. Phoenix should look into adding further depth ahead of the trade deadline. The last thing the Suns want to do is waste their current window to win.

Again, the team's potential is immense with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the same roster. Phoenix hasn't been shy about trading away young players/draft picks to build their current roster, but if they still fail to win then a major rebuild could be on the horizon.

It's now-or-never for Phoenix. Durant and the Suns will try to turn their season around Wednesday versus the Houston Rockets.