Suns name interim governor amid Robert Sarver ban

The Phoenix Suns are in the limelight, but not for the right reasons. Majority owner Robert Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million for using racial slurs and being sexually inappropriate in the workplace. That means the organization now has to find a replacement for him for the time being. Vice chairman Sam Garvin will step in.

Via Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

Phoenix Suns vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin has been appointed the interim governor of the team during majority owner Robert Sarver's one-year suspension, sources tell ESPN. — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) September 15, 2022

Garvin has been with the Suns since 2004. Adam Silver authorized this move on Wednesday night.

Silver and the NBA are under serious scrutiny after suspending Sarver for only one season. Considering what he did, it seems like far too soft of a punishment. LeBron James and Chris Paul have already spoken out on the matter and voiced their concerns, too.

A lot of people are comparing the Donald Silver situation to Sarver’s. Of course, the ex-Clippers owner was banned for life and forced to sell the team after making racist comments. What makes this any different? According to Adam Silver, a lot. Via Tim Bontemps:

Silver said this case is “dramatically different” than what happened with Donald Sterling. He has said multiple times already that he has a more context for this situation than the general public because of confidential parts of this report that add another layer of nuance. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 14, 2022

Take it for what you will. Nonetheless, Robert Sarver shouldn’t be allowed to own the Suns anymore after such unacceptable behavior. There is no other way to put it. He made countless people that work for this franchise feel uncomfortable and there were even reports that he didn’t agree with the punishment that was given to him.

Hopefully, he learns from his mistakes. For the time being, I’m sure Sam Garvin will do a bang-up job in his place in 2022-23.