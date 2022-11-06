Suns receive devastating Cam Johnson injury update that could end his season

Cam Johnson’s knee injury might be more serious than what the Phoenix Suns hoped.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Suns fear that Johnson has a torn meniscus in his right knee. The tests conducted on the fourth-year forward point to a meniscus injury, though Johnson is set to get more evaluations and imaging to determine the extent of the problem.

Johnson picked up the injury during Friday’s showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers. The 26-year-old exited the game midway through the first quarter with a non-contact injury, and Phoenix eventually ruled him out for the rest of the night.

Cam Johnson is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury after he went to the locker room midway through the first quarter. Here is what Al McCoy and Tim Kempton saw. pic.twitter.com/FimLYvpyOz — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) November 5, 2022

There are still a lot of uncertainties with regards to Cam Johnson’s injury. However, it is clear he is going to miss some time since meniscus injuries require a lengthy recovery time.

As doctor of physical therapy, Dr. Rajpal Brar, said on Twitter, the key factor to determine the length of his recovery is the Suns’ plan of care. It includes whether he’ll undergo surgery or not, and whether it will be partial meniscectomy or meniscus repair.

Johnson is a key part of the Suns’ offense, so his absence is a huge blow to the team. He is one of the team’s best shooters behind Devin Booker, making 2.8 triples on 6.4 attempts for a 43.1 percent shooting. He is averaging 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.1 assists in eight outings so far for Phoenix.

Here’s to hoping that Johnson will still be able to return this season. In the meantime, the Suns will need the likes of Damion Lee, Torrey Craig and Dario Saric to step up and fill the void he left on both offense and defense.