Twitter destroys Robert Sarver after sale bombshell

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million last week for racial comments and sexual misconduct in the workplace. Amid non-stop backlash for his actions, Sarver decided to put both the Suns and Mercury up for sale on Wednesday. He actually released a statement on his decision and cited cancel culture as one of the reasons he’s selling the franchise:

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

Well, NBA Twitter absolutely destroyed Robert Sarver for these comments.

"But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past." This man has learned absolutely nothing. https://t.co/GEjwLqxV0X — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) September 21, 2022

This statement from Sarver is so gross. “Wahhh cancel culture makes me sad and now I have to make like a billion dollars and I’m the victim.”

Yeah, we all feel real sorry for you guy… https://t.co/tnpVD9VHfY — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) September 21, 2022

Good lord. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out. pic.twitter.com/fxhk61eNQF — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) September 21, 2022

Moral of the story? Sarver clearly hasn’t learned from his mistakes. Yes, he wanted forgiveness, but what Sarver did and said is just inexcusable, especially when you’re the owner of a team.

This was honestly the only option for Sarver. Numerous NBA stars were disgusted with the soft penalty from the league, including LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Draymond Green, who voiced his displeasure on Tuesday. The NBA community was never going to accept Robert Sarver again after what he did.

The Suns should have no shortage of suitors to buy the team. It’s a great destination in a warm climate in the West where many free agents would love to play, especially given the promising core right now. Phoenix is better off without Sarver.