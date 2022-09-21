The heat has gotten strong enough to affect Robert Sarver. The longtime Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner is reportedly now vocal on trying to sell both franchises.

The news comes as he faces his one-year suspension following the investigation against him over workplace misconduct, which including racial discrimination and misogyny, per Shams Charania.

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver announces that he has started the process to sell both franchises. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 21, 2022

Several voices felt that the punishment one a year-long suspension and a $10 million fine was much too light given the accusations against Robert Sarver. Now, those same voices get their vindication.

Sarver released a statement, explaining that he was ready to use his designated year away from his franchise to learn from his mistakes. But he felt that the new “unforgiving” climate would not enable him to do so, which pushed him to instead part ways with the club to avoid being a “distraction” to the on-court product.

“I do not want to be a distraction to these two teams and the fine people who work so hard to bring the joy and excitement of basketball to fans around the world. I want what’s best for these two organizations, the players, the employees, the fans, the community, my fellow owners, the NBA and the WNBA. This is the best course of action for everyone.”

Robert Sarver purchased both the Suns and Mercury from Jerry Colangelo back in 2004 and was nearing two decades as an NBA owner before what appears to be an imminent sale of both clubs. With the high-level of play from both rosters in recent seasons, allowing the focus to return to basketball definitely does become the best course of action for the fans and affected parties.