Amidst the Phoenix Suns' comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers, forward Royce O'Neale had himself a career night. After O'Neale signed a $44 million contract in the offseason, he's been worth every penny. Although consistent scoring was always a question, those uncertainties were put to rest on Thursday. He scored 21 points, seven rebounds, one assist, steal, and block. Not to mention, he shot 7-for-8 from the field and 5-for-6 from three.

While O'Neale is known as a hustle player, he can fill up the stat sheet, especially this season. Whether it's rebounding, moving the ball, or draining shots, he can be someone who helps Phoenix win games. As the team traveled back to Phoenix, they had a light shootaround on Friday. O'Neale spoke to reporters about the moment he realized he was going to eclipse his career high.

“I know I had like 20 a bunch of times before. And then I had 19 and then when I got fouled, I said, ‘Okay, make the first free throw.’ And then that second one I was like, ‘Just don’t miss.’”

Luckily, O'Neale didn't miss and secured his 21st point of the evening. He gained the attention of basketball fans, and specifically Suns fans. This performance highlights the Suns' depth, especially last season. Former Phoenix head coach Frank Vogel said he wanted to implement O'Neale in small-ball lineups.

Suns' teammates aren't surprised at Royce O'Neale's career night

Even now, head coach Mike Budenholzer implemented a similar strategy so far. He's put O'Neale in at the power forward and small forward spots. He's been playing the power forward sporadically and has thrived. However, this wasn't much of a surprise for his superstar teammate, Kevin Durant. He said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin after Thursday's game that O'Neale is taking huge strides in his career.

“I think Royce is at the point of his career now he's taking that next step as a player,” Durant said. “You get the ultimate confidence and confidence in the organization, coaches, and teammates. Then the work that you put in, all season, throughout the season, starts to show up.

“He's stepped it up a notch, he stepped up a level as an individual player and he's adding that to the team as a collective. Get his career-high scoring, he's blocking shots, he's throwing one through five, he's making plays, passing the ball. I'm super impressed with what he's doing and I know he's going to keep it up, just keep grinding.”

Pacing the sidelines was Budenholzer, who rode the hot hand the entire second half. O'Neale played a season-high 29 minutes in the comeback victory. With the standout performance, even Budenholzer was shocked that he never scored more than 20 points in a game.

“For that to be his career high last night, I agree, a little bit of a surprise,” Budenholzer said. “But…coaches trust him, teammates trust him. He makes winning plays, and I think that's why we went out and got him last year.”

The Suns have a key piece of their roster for the next four seasons. His tenacity, grit, and shot-making could be decisive going forward. They'll take on the Portland Trail Blazers and start a three-game homestand. Hopefully, Phoenix can have O'Neale's magic translate over to their fourth-straight win.