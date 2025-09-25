PHOENIX– Mark Williams has had a turbulent career plagued by injuries. Although the Charlotte Hornets took a chance on him, Williams was eventually traded to the Phoenix Suns during the 2025 NBA draft.

After almost being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the 2024-25 season, it felt like a matter of time. Now, he finds himself in a unique situation with Phoenix.

They have a deep center rotation, with guys like Oso Ighodaro, rookie Khaman Maluach, and former teammate Nick Richards. However, Williams himself described during media day his appreciation for the Suns taking a chance on him.

“Just to be where you're wanted is always great,” Williams said. “To be here is exciting. Charlotte was ultimately where I was drafted to.

“There was a belief in me at some point, but once you traded me the first time, it was only a matter of time before I was gone. So I knew that was coming. I just intend to make them regret that decision every time I'm on the court.”

Mark Williams fits the Suns timeline

Despite his numerous injuries, Williams remains a young player who has yet to reach his full potential. He's shown flashes of potential at the five-spot. The athleticism, rebounding, and high motor are without question.

Article Continues Below

He's also a major lob threat, something that the Suns didn't have much last year, even when Richards was traded to the team mid-season. Furthermore, he's 23 years old.

Most importantly, he has the trust of everyone within the organization. General manager Brian Gregory was questioned for bringing in Williams, especially when the team drafted Maluach.

Despite that critique, the former Hornets center has support for a new beginning.

“He’s been with us every day since July 1; his strength gains in the lower body have been off the chart,” Gregory said during media day. “His work ethic on a daily basis was off the chart… He’s in a good place right now.”

If Williams can stay healthy, he can win the Suns' starting center spot and be a legit player at the position. It could rewrite the narrative around him and his health.

But it could also give Charlotte a sense of regret if Williams blossoms in the Valley of the Sun.