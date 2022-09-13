Woj drops Robert Sarver truth bomb that will make you even more disgusted with Suns owner

Adam Silver and the NBA laid the hammer down on Robert Sarver on Tuesday, suspending him for one year and slapping the Phoenix Suns owner with a $10 million fine. A lot of NBA Twitter already believe that was too soft of a penalty for sexual misconduct and racism in the workplace, but Sarver himself apparently thought much differently.

In fact, as Woj noted this afternoon, Sarver actually believed he should’ve received a smaller punishment. Via ClutchPoints:

"Robert Sarver was very difficult in that process. He was not accepting of the idea that he should be suspended a year… He felt a year and a $10 million fine were too harsh." — @wojespnpic.twitter.com/sLOt5WfqYp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

Robert Sarver was difficult through the process and didn’t want to accept his punishment. This is just absolutely sickening. The man was not only sexually inappropriate to women within the Suns organization, but he also used the N-word a total of five times. As Woj said, he’s honestly fortunate to still even own the team in the first place. Look what happened to Donald Sterling in a similar situation, although it was a bit more serious.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that Sarver isn’t going to learn from his mistakes based on his reaction to the ruling. This is what he had to say about the suspension and fine, via ESPN:

“While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA’s report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employee,” Sarver said in a statement through the Suns. “I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values.

“I accept the consequences of the NBA’s decision. This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate a capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued.”

Perhaps Silver should’ve suspended Robert Sarver even longer. But, he didn’t. This is the reality of the situation.