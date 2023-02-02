The Phoenix Suns’ trade deadline approach will likely be influenced by new team owner Mat Ishbia. We expect them to be active and perhaps aggressive when February 9 rolls along. Keep in mind that, the Suns are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 27-26 win-loss record. They have somewhat recovered from a mid-season slump this season, though they’re still far from being among the league’s elite. Thus, Phoenix should explore moves at the deadline if they aim to improve their standing. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Suns would regret.

Most people have talked about Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton as the Suns’ most probable trade deadline candidates. Be that as it may, Phoenix may also be evaluating its future without Chris Paul. This means that guys like Terry Rozier, Immanuel Quickley, and Fred VanVleet could be potential trade deadline targets.

As for Ayton, it’s not guaranteed that the Suns are fully committed to him long-term, even though they signed him to a four-year, $133 million maximum contract extension last off-season. It’s easy to imagine him in myriad deals come February 9.

Of course, the Suns have been actively seeking a new home for Crowder. Take note that he is a $10 million burden on their salary cap. This is after both he and the team agreed that he would sit out this entire season. Despite that, teams such as the Blazers, Bucks, and Knicks are interested in acquiring his services.

With Ayton and Crowder on the block, Phoenix aims to upgrade various positions. They need to find another source of dribble penetration, preferably on the wing. Torrey Craig’s three-point percentage is a career-high, but he has declined defensively. Landry Shamet has not yet found his rhythm. The first wing off the bench and the guard alongside Cam Payne are the two positions that surely need to be improved.

Looking ahead, the Suns have a range of options as they own all their draft picks and don’t have any from other teams. Remember that this is also a tax-paying team this year. Chris Paul’s $30 million salary has $15 million guaranteed and a non-guaranteed team option for the following year.

We should also circle back to their new team owner. If reports are true that Ishbia is committed to winning, the Suns could acquire long-term contracts. This would then send their luxury tax bill to high levels next season. Of course, there are ways to reduce the payment, which may become clear in the summer. In particular, the expiring mid-level salaries of Crowder and Dario Saric offer flexibility.

Suns deal Crowder and Ayton for less than they’re worth

The Phoenix Suns are under pressure to make changes on the court. They have fallen from being the best Western Conference team last season to being a middling play-in contender this season. Therefore, the Suns have options and power to make trades before the February 9 deadline and are searching for a quality starter to replace Jae Crowder. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton, who has started all 44 games he has played this season, is averaging 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds. Again, both are banner trade candidates.

Recall also that tension has brewed between Ayton and the Suns after they refused to give him a rookie max deal. Take note that he was also the scapegoat for last year’s Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton has been available for trade since January 15, but there have been no signs of a move yet. As we see it, the Suns should not be too trigger-happy here. They should only deal Ayton if they will clearly get commensurate value for him.

If a trade partner underpays for Ayton, Phoenix is better off just sticking with him. Right now, perhaps a trade between Phoenix and the Indiana Pacers would make the most sense. A straight swap between Ayton and Myles Turner won’t work, salary-wise. As such, the Pacers surely need to add maybe someone like Daniel Theis into the equation. Phoenix may demand an additional draft pick as well.

Crowder’s case offers a bit more leniency, so to speak. The Suns are searching for an impact player to replace him, but the reality is they better find a way to get him off their books. He has been on the trade block since the start of the 2022-23 season. There has been interest from various NBA teams, but nobody has gone the full distance yet. Not surprisingly, the Suns are seeking a “certifiable starter” for him. They even allegedly rejected a trade for Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. It’s hard for the Suns to win in this scenario. No other team will overpay for Crowder, and Phoenix will surely regret not trading him at the deadline.