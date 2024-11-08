The Phoenix Suns were excited to parade out their Big 3 last year, composed of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. In fact, the Suns pretty much surrendered their future by trading away their draft picks to accommodate a super team. While the Suns have no shortage of star power, they do have major problems concerning depth and flexibility.

During the offseason, the Suns did address some concerns, particularly their frontcourt and backcourt to support their Big 3. Their acquisitions were headlined by Mason Plumlee, Monte Morris, and first-round draft pick Ryan Dunn. While the Suns did get some interesting pieces, the team still belongs in a wild Western Conference. Moreover, the Suns must also be concerned about maximizing the closing window of Durant and Beal, who are both past 30.

The Suns don't exactly have the assets to participate in a blockbuster trade unless they move one of their three superstars which is unlikely. However, they still have some assets that can allow them to upgrade their supporting cast. For this piece, let's take a look at three Suns trade candidates entering the 2024-25 season.

Grayson Allen proved to be a knockdown shooter last season. He led the NBA in three-point shooting percentage at 46%. With Allen establishing himself as a solid shooter, there's no question that he will be an enticing trade target for several playoff contenders, given that shooting will always be a welcome commodity in the NBA. Thanks to Allen's two-way play, he seamlessly fits in a team that relies on NBA superstars.

Although Allen has been a major contributor for the Suns, the team doesn't exactly have much flexibility making the elite shooter an expendable trade asset. It's worth noting that Allen is also just starting his four-year contract extension worth $70 million. If the Suns need to make some roster adjustments as the season progresses, expect Allen to be the main attraction of the Suns' potential trade proposals.

With the untouchable Big 3 in Phoenix, Allen has to be the most talented player who can be used for leverage in trade negotiations. But make no mistake, losing Allen in a trade will still be a huge hole to fill for the Suns.

Ryan Dunn

Given that the Suns don't exactly have flexibility since the acquisition of their Big 3, they could only make do with minor roster adjustments during the offseason. Nonetheless, they did manage to acquire Ryan Dunn. Dunn was originally selected in the first round with the 28th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets before being traded to Phoenix for a couple of draft picks.

As of late, Dunn is proving to be a defensive menace for the squad. Dunn's defense is proving to be a valuable asset for Phoenix. However, he can also be used as a trade asset. While his perimeter defense has been impressive, Dunn's offense still has plenty of room for improvement. While the Suns will probably give him time to develop, it won't be surprising if other teams try to target him for his defensive capabilities.

If the Suns can attain more flexibility by trading away their rookie, it won't be a long shot if the team pulls the trigger. The rookie should provide youth and defensive teeth for any team he plays for which are valuable assets for any contender.

Josh Okogie

Speaking of offseason moves, the Suns managed to retain the services of Okogie. Okogie hasn't exactly played significant minutes for the Suns since his arrival in 2022. Nonetheless, he does provide energy and hustle whenever they give him playing time. In addition to this, the Suns have weapons in case an injury bug hampers the team. While Okogie can be productive at times, he isn't exactly a significant piece in the Suns' rotation.

But more importantly, the Suns did sign him to a two-year contract extension worth $16 million. This allows the Suns not only to get a productive rotational player off the bench but also a tradeable player prior to the trade deadline. Okogie can be used as a trade filler whenever the Suns need to make some roster moves to upgrade their roster. This allows the Suns to also engage in a multi-team trade with Okogie on board.

Okogie isn't one to take over any game. However, his impact on the intangibles can make him a valuable piece for any team that wants depth for the playoffs. As a result, he can still be an unexpected positive contributor for any playoff contender.