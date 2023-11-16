Here we will look at the Phoenix Suns' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in 2023-24 NBA season.

The Phoenix Suns have had a rocky start to the 2023-2024 NBA season. Their 5-6 record has left fans and analysts alike wondering what the team needs to do to turn things around. Sure, there are certainly areas where the Suns could improve through better execution and coaching. However, there are also opportunities for the team to make strategic trades that could help them compete at a higher level. In this article, we'll take a look at three potential trade targets that the Suns should consider early in the season.

The Suns' season so far

The Phoenix Suns entered the 2023-2024 NBA season with high expectations after putting together a star-studded roster. However, the team has struggled to find its footing in the early going. Their current performance has left them in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference standings.

One of the biggest issues for the Suns has been their defense. This has been inconsistent at best. While the team has shown flashes of brilliance on that end of the court, they have also given up far too many easy baskets and struggled to contain opposing teams' star players. On the offensive side of the ball, the Suns have been solid but not spectacular, with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant leading the way in scoring.

It might be premature in the season to initiate trade discussions for the Phoenix Suns. With 11 games played, their main priority should be fostering team chemistry and gaining insights into the current roster's potential.

However, it is essential to fulfill our responsibilities by examining potential trade options and openings. Given that this marks the inaugural year of this Big 3 and the associated challenges, Phoenix faces a unique situation. This is especially true following the acquisition of Bradley Beal in the recent offseason.

Here we will look at the Phoenix Suns' trade targets whom they can look at even if it's early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Alex Caruso is known for his tenacious playing style, exemplified by his recent effective defense against Kevin Durant. In a game last week, Caruso guarded Durant for 5 minutes and 50 seconds. He limited Durant to a 1-of-7 shooting performance and forced two turnovers. As a sixth-year guard and a 2020 NBA Champion with the Lakers, Caruso has established a reputation for his gritty play and defensive acumen.

Kevin Durant clamped by Alex Caruso on game winner 😹 pic.twitter.com/0OcP468ri1 — Michael R. Quinn Sr. (@feldmanshotdogs) November 9, 2023

If the Chicago Bulls decide to undergo a rebuilding phase, there's a possibility that Caruso could become available for trade. Currently, Caruso is under a very affordable contract by NBA standards. He is set to earn $9.4 million this season, which is the third year of a four-year deal. The following season is only partially guaranteed, standing at $9.9 million if fully guaranteed.

Yes, it may not be feasible for Phoenix to put together a deal for Caruso at this moment. That said, there's potential in the future. If Caruso becomes available on the market, he is likely to attract considerable interest from teams league-wide.

Should the Suns manage to make a deal work, Caruso would be a valuable addition to Phoenix. Renowned for making winning plays, Caruso shares similarities with Josh Okogie in terms of determination and fortitude on every possession. However, he distinguishes himself by being a reliable shooter. He has a 44 percent shooting accuracy from beyond the arc this season.

TJ McConnell

Within the formidable trio of Booker, Durant, and Beal that the Suns have assembled, there seems to be a missing piece: a reliable point guard.

While the existing talent on the team might be sufficient to navigate this absence, having a true on-court conductor could significantly enhance their gameplay.

Rumors suggest that the Suns are actively interested in TJ McConnell. There might be concerns about McConnell not contributing much in terms of scoring. However, with the Big Three already demanding defensive attention, McConnell's impact on spacing might be a minor issue.

He embodies the traditional floor general role. McConnelle initiates the offense with exceptional decision-making skills. He has maintained a career average of 5.0 assists against 1.6 turnovers. His relentless effort also brings a boost to the team's defensive energy. Acquiring the 31-year-old McConnell could potentially be the crucial final piece on the Suns' journey toward a championship.

The Atlanta Hawks find themselves with two centers playing a similar style. This makes a trade involving either Clint Capela or Onyeka Okongwu inevitable for the team.

Capela's skill set makes him a compelling fit for Phoenix, given his emphasis on rebounding and defense—areas where the Suns currently lack strength in their roster construction. Sure, some may argue that he's not much better than DeAndre Ayton was. Having said that, Capela appears to be the center that would seamlessly integrate with the core of the Phoenix team. We certainly think he's better than Jusuf Nurkic. Furthermore, Capela's presence would provide the Suns with a vertical option. He allows guards to occasionally lob him the ball and keep opposing defenses on their toes.

Looking Ahead

As the Phoenix Suns navigate the early stages of the 2023-24 NBA season, potential trade targets like Alex Caruso, TJ McConnell, and Clint Capela emerge as intriguing options. Each player brings a unique skill set that could complement the existing talents of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. The Suns must carefully weigh the benefits and potential challenges associated with acquiring these players. They should consider factors such as contract affordability, on-court impact, and team synergy. Whether it's the defensive prowess of Caruso, the playmaking abilities of McConnell, or the rebounding and defensive expertise of Capela, the Suns have viable avenues to enhance their championship aspirations. As the season progresses, the front office's strategic decisions will play a pivotal role in shaping the team's trajectory and championship potential.