It’s opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers to continue the first week of the NBA season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Lakers prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers (1-0) and Phoenix Suns (1-0) promises to be an exciting clash in the NBA. Both teams are looking to solidify their positions early in the season, with the Lakers currently holding a 1-0 record after a strong opening night. Anthony Davis showcased his dominance with a 36-point performance, while LeBron James continues to be a pivotal force.

On the other hand, the Suns are eager to bounce back after a narrow overtime win against the Clippers. Kevin Durant led the charge with 25 points, and they will look to build on that momentum. This game is crucial for both squads as they vie for early-season supremacy in the Western Conference. Expect a tightly contested battle with playoff implications in mind.

Here are the Suns-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Lakers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Los Angeles Lakers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs Lakers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are poised to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, despite being on the road. Kevin Durant’s stellar form, coming off a 25-point game to kickstart the season, coupled with Devin Booker’s playmaking abilities, will prove too much for the Lakers’ defense to handle. The Suns’ balanced offensive attack, which generated 116 points against the Clippers, should exploit the Lakers’ vulnerabilities. Additionally, the Suns’ improved roster depth and chemistry following their offseason acquisitions will give them an edge in rotations and matchups throughout the game.

While the Lakers are coming off a strong performance, with Anthony Davis posting an impressive 36-point, 16-rebound outing against the Timberwolves, the Suns’ defensive prowess and ability to limit second-chance opportunities will be crucial in containing the Lakers’ frontcourt. The Suns have demonstrated their ability to perform well on the road, as evidenced by their recent 116-113 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles. With both teams evenly matched in terms of assists per game, the Suns’ slightly better ball security could prove to be the deciding factor in what promises to be a closely contested matchup. Ultimately, the Suns’ combination of star power, depth, and defensive tenacity will propel them to victory in this highly anticipated Western Conference showdown.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to triumph over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, building on their recent momentum. The Lakers’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves showcased Anthony Davis’s dominance, as he posted 36 points and 16 rebounds, proving his capability to control the paint against formidable opponents. With LeBron James orchestrating the offense and new head coach JJ Redick implementing strategic adjustments, the Lakers have found a rhythm that maximizes their star power. This synergy will be crucial in countering the Suns’ offensive threats led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Moreover, the Lakers’ depth has been a significant factor in their early success this season. Players like Rui Hachimura have stepped up, providing valuable contributions off the bench. The Lakers’ defensive intensity, highlighted by their ability to limit opponents’ scoring opportunities, will be pivotal against a Suns team known for its high-scoring capabilities. Additionally, playing at home gives the Lakers an extra edge, as they feed off the energy of their fans. With a balanced attack and robust defense, the Lakers are well-positioned to secure a win against the Suns in this highly anticipated matchup.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers-Suns matchup on Friday night promises to be a closely contested affair, with the Lakers holding a slight edge as 1.5-point favorites at home. While the Lakers have momentum after Anthony Davis’s dominant performance against the Timberwolves, the Suns’ offensive firepower led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker could prove challenging for the Lakers’ defense. The game may come down to bench contributions and defensive stops in crucial moments. Given the Suns’ recent road success and the Lakers’ home-court advantage, this game could go either way. However, the Suns’ balanced attack and slightly better ball security give them a good chance to cover the +1.5 spread, even if they don’t secure the outright win.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns +1.5 (-110), Under 227 (-110)