The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Magic prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns face the Orlando Magic on Sunday in a critical matchup for both teams. The Suns (12-10) are struggling, coming off back-to-back losses to the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans and missing key players Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkić due to injury. Devin Booker will need to step up after scoring 21 points in the last game, but the Suns' inconsistent defense could be a liability against Orlando's strong offensive unit. The Magic (16-9), despite a recent loss to Philadelphia, have been solid defensively, ranking second in the league. Expect a low-scoring affair as both teams adjust their strategies amidst injuries and fatigue from back-to-back games.

Here are the Suns-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Magic NBA Odds

Phoenix Suns: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Orlando Magic: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 214.5 (-108)

Under: 214.5 (-112)

How To Watch Suns vs Magic

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are poised to secure a victory against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, despite facing some injury challenges. With Kevin Durant sidelined, Devin Booker is set to take center stage and lead the Suns to success. Booker has been on a tear lately, averaging 28.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game over his last five outings while shooting 40% from the field. His ability to take over games, as evidenced by his recent 28-point performance against New Orleans, will be crucial against Orlando's second-ranked defense.

The Magic, meanwhile, have been dealt a significant blow with the loss of Franz Wagner to a torn right oblique. This injury, coupled with Paolo Banchero's absence, severely weakens Orlando's offensive capabilities and puts additional pressure on their remaining players. The Suns, despite their own injury woes, still boast a potent offense ranked 14th in the league. With Bradley Beal finding his rhythm alongside Booker, Phoenix's backcourt duo should be able to exploit Orlando's depleted roster. The Suns' experience and depth will likely prove too much for a Magic team struggling to maintain their early-season form without their star forwards.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are poised to secure a victory against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, riding the momentum of their impressive 16-9 start to the 2024-25 season. The Magic's success has been built on a foundation of strong team chemistry and defensive prowess, ranking second in the league defensively. This defensive strength will be crucial against a Suns team that has been struggling with consistency and injuries.

The Magic's depth and balanced attack will be key factors in overcoming the Suns. With players like Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. providing solid contributions off the bench, Orlando has the firepower to exploit Phoenix's weaknesses. The Suns, still adjusting to their new roster and dealing with injuries to key players, may struggle to keep pace with the Magic's high-energy play and defensive intensity. Orlando's recent success against top-tier teams, including a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, demonstrates their ability to compete at the highest level. As the Magic continue to build on their strong start to the season, they are well-positioned to secure another important win against the Suns on Sunday.

Final Suns-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns face the Orlando Magic in a closely contested matchup on Sunday, with the Magic favored by 2 points. Despite the Suns' recent struggles, including a 121-111 loss to Miami on Saturday, they have the potential to cover the +2 spread. Devin Booker's stellar performance, averaging 25.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, will be crucial for Phoenix's success. However, the Magic's strong home record and defensive prowess make them formidable opponents. Orlando has won all 9 of their NBA home games and covered the spread in 6 out of their last 10 overall. Their second-ranked defense could pose significant challenges for the Suns' offense.

The absence of key players on both sides adds uncertainty to the outcome. The Suns will be without Kevin Durant due to an ankle sprain, while the Magic are missing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. This could lead to a low-scoring affair, with the total potentially falling under 214.5 points. Ultimately, the Magic's home-court advantage and defensive strength give them a slight edge to cover the -2 spread. However, the Suns' offensive firepower, led by Booker, will put them over the top against the shorthanded Orlando Magic covering the spread on the road.

Final Suns-Magic Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns +2 (-110), Under 214.5 (-112)