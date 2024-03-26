In the old playoff format, this matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets may have been a preview of the first round of the playoffs. Instead, the No.8-seed Suns are trying to stay in eighth place to get two shots at advancing past the play-in. The eighth seed isn't their ceiling, as they are half a game back of passing both the Mavericks and Kings to get into sixth. The Nuggets also have a competition on their hands, with the Thunder and Timberwolves sitting less than two games back. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Suns aren't entering this game with the best frame of mind, as they lost by two points to the lowly San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. They had won four of their last five games before the Spurs loss, giving them a cushion over the Lakers, Warriors, and Rockets in the standings.
The Nuggets are beginning to show why they are the defending NBA Champions. They've won nine of their last ten games, including wins over other contending teams like the Celtics, Heat, and Timberwolves. It's difficult to see a team competing with the Nuggets in a seven-game series, but the Mavericks are the only squad that has given them trouble lately. The West feels like it could be a slugfest in the playoffs, but the most likely scenario is a Nuggets vs. Celtics matchup in June.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Nuggets Odds
Phoenix Suns: +7 (-110)
Moneyline: +245
Denver Nuggets: -7 (-110)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 224.5 (-110)
Under: 224.5 (-110)
How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets section will cover how Denver is the much better team at home, and against the spread. The Suns haven't been able to string wins together until their recent run of four wins in five games. They had a minor setback against the Spurs on Monday night, but they have some recent success against the Nuggets to hang their hats on.
Three weeks ago, Phoenix went into Denver as 8.5-point underdogs, seemingly in the same position as Tuesday night. However, Phoenix played one of their best games of the season, winning 117-107 in overtime.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns were practically alternating wins and losses before winning three straight recently. The wins and losses aren't a problem for bettors, but the Suns' against-the-spread record gives concerns. They covered all three games as big favorites against the 76ers, Hawks, and Spurs, but before those games, they failed to cover in five of six. The Suns are struggling against the better teams in the league, which may continue against the Nuggets.
The Nuggets have one of the best homecourt advantages in the NBA. They are 29-6 when opponents come to play in altitude, and the Suns' toughness to battle the adversity and elements here won't scare the defending champs.
Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
Phoenix's win over the Nuggets this month gives reason to believe they have the talent and mindset to overcome Denver's homecourt advantage. This feels like a good spot to back the Suns again. However, the Nuggets were in one of their worst stretches of the season during the loss, and are beginning to return to their NBA Champion form. It isn't easy to go into Denver and steal a win, and it's nearly impossible to do it twice in one month. Expect the Nuggets to protect their home court in this game and send a message heading into the playoffs.
Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -7 (-110)