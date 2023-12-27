The Phoenix Suns visit the Houston Rockets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Phoenix Suns will look to stop the bleeding and rebound after three consecutive losses as they head to Houston to take on the Rockets in a Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Phoenix Suns (14-15) are looking to rebound after disappointing loss after a disappointing loss against the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, and surprisingly the Portland Trail Blazers. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker struggled mightily against the Mavericks on Christmas Day combining for just 36 points meanwhile, Grayson Allen led the team with 32 points. They are certainly missing Bradley Beal in the lineup and it is still up in the air as to when he will return to the court. The Suns will now head to Houston in hopes of righting the ship and finally getting back into the win column when they take on the surging Rockets who have excelled under new coach Ime Udoka on this Wednesday night.

Houston Rockets (15-13) are coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Pacers who outpaced them and shot lights out from the floor and 3-point range. While the Rockets dominated in the paint as expected with Alperen Sengun scoring 30 points to go along with 16 rebounds they weren't able to contain the perimeter shooting of the Pacers which led to their demise. Now, the Rockets host the visiting Phoenix Suns as they attempt to lock up Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as they look to get back into the win column this Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Rockets Odds

Phoenix Suns: -3 (-106)

Houston Rockets: +3 (-114)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Rockets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconson, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Phoenix Suns are poised to cover the -3 point spread against the Houston Rockets on the road. Despite the Suns' recent road struggles, several factors suggest they have a strong chance to secure a victory and cover the spread.

The Suns have a competitive 7-6 record on the road, indicating that they have the ability to perform well away from home. While they have faced challenges in their recent road games, their overall road record demonstrates their potential to overcome adversity and secure a win against the Rockets.

The Suns' 3-point shooting ability could give them an edge in this matchup. They average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, slightly more than the Rockets allow. This proficiency in 3-point shooting could be a significant factor in helping the Suns outscore the Rockets and cover the spread.

The Suns will need big games from both their superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker who are averaging a combined 57.7 points per game to get past this young Houston Rockets squad. The Rockets squad was lit up defensively by the shooting onslaught of Tyres Haliburton and the perimeter shooting of the Pacers. If any team can exploit this leaky Rockets' defense it certainly could be the Phoenix Suns.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Hold onto your hot sauce, folks, because Houston's about to dish up a spicy surprise on Wednesday night! Sure, the Suns are 3-point favorites at the Toyota Center, but don't underestimate the rising heatwave emanating from Space City. The secret ingredient? Alperen Sengun, the Turkish Tower ready to topple Phoenix's spread. The Rockets and their big man leave the Suns licking their wounds.

Let's savor the offensive feast Sengun will cook up. This kid's footwork is footloose and fancy, a post-up maestro who draws double teams like flies to honey. Expect the Turkish Terror to feast on mismatches, drawing fouls, and kicking out to Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. for open threes. Phoenix's interior defense without Ayton? Sengun's playground.

The Toyota Center crowd craves victory like Tex-Mex craves cilantro. It's an electric atmosphere, amplifying the Rockets' youthful hustle and energy. Coach Silas will have them running and gunning, pushing the pace and testing the Suns' conditioning, especially in the desert heat. Sengun's hustle plays and infectious energy will ignite the crowd, creating a momentum wave that could drown the Suns' composure.

Final Suns-Rockets Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting matchup between the Kevin Durant and Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns squad and this young and hungry Houston Rockets team which is anchored by the frontcourt dominance of Alperen Sengun. It will be Durant and Booker who will be doing much of the heavy lifting for the Suns but it'll be hard for the Suns as a whole to contain Sengun and the rest of this young Rockets squad from scoring at will.

Also, the Rockets have been great at home with a 12-3 home record covering the spread in 11 of 15 home games meanwhile the Suns are just 3-7 in their last 10 games while only covering the spread once over that spread. Take the points with the home underdog Rockets as they blast past the Phoenix Suns and continue to surge in the Western Conference.

Final Suns-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +3 (-114), Over 226 (-110)