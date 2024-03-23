The Phoenix Suns have been alternating wins and losses over their last couple of games and are looking to build some momentum as they make the playoff push when they head down south to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in this Saturday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Phoenix Suns () eye down their match against the San Antonio Spurs after an up-and-down recent stretch of games. They’ll be looking for a convincing dub to get their groove back. The team’s been struggling, but it might be an opportunity for Kevin Durant and his squad to step up. If there's one thing that we know about the Spurs, is that they’re young and scrappy as ever. Victor Wembanyama and his boys are likely to cause some havoc using their fast-paced playstyle. The Suns look to slow down the upstart Spurs and gain some momentum before heading into the playoffs.
San Antonio Spurs () will be given a very stiff test this Saturday when they visit Phoenix to tackle the star-studded Suns. With Devin Booker potentially coming back and Kevin Durant leading the way, the Suns have one of the most explosive offenses in the league. To the young Spurs, it is about effort and execution. Minimizing turnovers and attacking the offensive glass are likely to determine whether or not they will beat an experienced Phoenix team. They will look to score the upset on their home court when they take on the visiting Phoenix Suns in this Saturday night matchup.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Spurs Odds
Phoenix Suns: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: – 550
San Antonio Spurs: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +410
Over: 232 (-108)
Under: 232 (-112)
How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets
Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
I look forward to the Phoenix Suns' upcoming road game against the San Antonio Spurs. While playing away from home presents challenges, there are several reasons to believe that the Suns will walk away with a win.
Kevin Durant is leading the Suns' offense with an impressive 29.1 points per game. When you add in his shooting percentages–52.91% FG and 49.32% 3PT, it's clear why he's one of the most difficult players to guard in all of basketball and why we should expect him to dominate against the Spurs’ defense. Additionally, Devin Booker has been tearing it up this season with 7.5 assists per game, his playmaking ability could easily cut through the Spurs’ defense and find scoring opportunities for his teammates.
On the defensive end, Jusuf Nurkic’s 10.5 rebounds per game give the Suns a clear advantage on the glass, which is critical for controlling tempo and limiting second-chance points for their opponents. And when it comes to forcing turnovers and creating chaos on defense, Josh Okogie’s nearly steal per game paired with Durant's more than a block per game average puts them at an edge over their rivals.
Defensively speaking still, this is where things go from bad to worse for San Antonio as they allow an average of 122.1 points per game while averaging only .745 steals per match (ranking 21st). The stats make it clear that there are plenty of holes in their defense that can be exploited by Durant & co especially given their accuracy beyond the arc.
With the better overall record and higher points scored combined with some key areas where they outperform them on both sides of the court point towards a victory for Phoenix this Saturday night against San Antonio’s weak D.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Phoenix Suns this Saturday night in what should be an exciting matchup. Despite the challenge, there are numerous reasons to believe that the Spurs will come out on top.
Victor Wembanyama has been a revelation for the team so far. Averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and an astonishing 3.5 blocks per game, there’s no denying his impact on both ends of the floor. Wembanyama’s presence in the paint could be critical in limiting scoring opportunities for players like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
In addition to their rookie phenom, the Spurs have shown time and time again that they have what it takes to win games. On offense, Tre Jones is leading the team with 6.1 assists per game and seems to have great chemistry with his teammates. This balanced attack paired with home-court advantage puts them in a good position to succeed. All things considered, it seems like San Antonio has all the tools necessary to get past Phoenix this Saturday night if everything goes according to plan.
Final Suns-Spurs Prediction & Pick
The Phoenix Suns may not be in their best form coming into this matchup but a game against a bottom-feeding team like the Spurs is just what they need to give themselves a bit of a boost. As long as the Suns play Suns basketball they should have no problem getting through this young Spurs team while covering the spread and putting up enough points to get over the total in this Saturday night matchup.
Final Suns-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -10.5 (-110), Over 232 (-108)