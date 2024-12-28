ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA's Western Conference as we'll see rivals meet once again with both teams trying to reverse recent fortunes. The Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors to continue their season series, Phoenix leading 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are currently third in the Pacific Division, tied with their opponents here in the standings. The Suns snapped a three-game losing streak with their 110-100 win over the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day. Now, they'll look to advance to 2-0 against the Warriors in the season series as the betting underdogs.

The Golden State Warriors are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns and will face the Los Angeles Clippers before heading back home to host the Suns. The Warriors have gone 1-5 over their last six games and they're hoping to turn things around as the sizable betting favorites in this matchup.

Here are the Suns-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Warriors Odds

Phoenix Suns: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Golden State Warriors: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns continue to struggle without Devin Booker on the floor, but they showed a ton of resolve in their last win at home as they managed to out pace the Nuggets on Christmas Day. Kevin Durant was efficient, per usual, and Bradley Beal stepped up to match Durant's point total at 27. While both of them are scoring at a high clip, the Suns do more than enough to aid on the defensive end and give themselves a chance in beating teams with their half-court offense. Expect a similar approach from the pair as teammate Devin Booker continues his road back to the floor.

Expand Tweet



The Suns are just 5-8 on the road this season, but they'll have the luxury of a home game against Dallas before heading off to the Bay Area. Royce O'Neale was a key factor in their success against the Nuggets with his three-point shooting and he was able to spread the floor with his movement off the ball. It'll be crucial for player like him to step forward when one of their big three is missing. However, if Phoenix can get just two of their star players to get hot, they should be in good shape against any team in the NBA.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors lost a heartbreaker on Christmas Day as their defense collapsed on the final possession and allowed an easy Austin Reaves layup to give the Lakers the win. Stephen Curry did all he could with 38 points and 8-15 shooting from three. Moving forward, he'll certainly need help from players like Jonathan Kuminga and most of all, Draymond Green. While Green continues to be a pivotal part of their defensive and rebounding efforts, his 8.5 PPG could certainly use a boost if they want to remain consistent.

Expand Tweet



While the Warriors have had their fair share of close games this season, they're 16-13 ATS overall and have a decent 7-7 record in their home building. As a tea, they're shooting 37.2% from three which is slightly lower than their mark from previous seasons. They are, however, averaging 28.9 APG and have built this offense on ball movement and finding the open man. Look for the Warriors to continue their unselfish brand of basketball as they look to get hot from the field.

Final Suns-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Suns got the best of the Warriors during their first meeting 113-105, but it's worth noting that Devin Booker was the Suns leading scorer with 27 points. With him out of the lineup, Phoenix will have to look elsewhere for their production given their star players absence. Kevin Durant is always poised to have a big game against a former team and we should see him taking a high number of shots once again.

Still, the Warriors need this win at home and they'll be sporting the healthier lineup with slightly more rest. The Warriors are also a much deeper team and could sustain offense for longer with Devin Booker out on the other side. Still, I think Kevin Durant keeps this game close and while the Warriors get the victory, Phoenix should be able to cover the spread.

Final Suns-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns +6.5 (-110)