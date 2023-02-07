Patrick Mahomes might be playing on one healthy leg next Sunday, but the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback is going to do everything he can to bring the city its second Super Bowl in four years.

Mahomes confirmed he would be playing through his high ankle sprain in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, per NFL.com.

“I’m gonna push it. I’ll try to leave it all on the line. I think you all saw that in the last game that I played,” Mahomes said during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday. “I’ll definitely be in a better spot than I was last game…I’m just gonna make it real quick. I’ll play through all injuries that the trainers will let me play through…I’m going to play through it.”

The sprain happened in the Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when Mahomes’ leg was caught and rolled under Jags linebacker Arden Key on just the team’s second drive of the game. He missed the remainder of the first half before returning and leading his team to victory in the second half.

After being a full participant every day in practice leading up to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes played every snap, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdown passes to avenge last season’s loss.

“A lot of those guys sat on that loss for a year when we lost to the Bengals in the AFC championship the year before,” Mahomes said about the win. “And I think guys were ready to go, and ready to play in the AFC championship. I’m glad we won it, but the job’s not finished. We still got to go out there and win another game.”

Even playing through the injury, Patrick Mahomes was his usual elite self for the Chiefs against the Bengals, and the superstar plans to push it just one more time against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

“You’re in the biggest game of your life. And you want to go out there and make memories with your teammates. I think the biggest motivating factor is to step on that field and try to be the best. It will be a great game.”