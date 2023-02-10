The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, and one player to watch is quarterback Jalen Hurts. Play the big game with us as we share our Super Bowl 57 odds series and make some Jalen Hurts predictions and picks.

Hurts has carried the Eagles to the best record in the NFC. Now, he gets a chance to deliver the Eagles their second Super Bowl championship. Let’s predict how he does.

Here are the Jalen Hurts Super Bowl 57 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 57 Odds: Jalen Hurts Odds

What Will Hurts Throw First: Touchdown (-300), Interception (+235)

Hurts Passing Yards

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Hurts Passing Touchdowns

Over 1.5: -106

Under 1.5: -114

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

What Will Hurts Throw First

Hurts is not someone that makes many mistakes. Therefore, you should expect him to throw a touchdown over an interception. If you are betting specifically on the first pass result, then a completion is the likely result. Significantly, the Eagles block well enough to give Hurts a chance to either make the pass or choose to create a designed run. Hurts can find any of his receivers open in the flat for a touchdown, and there aren’t any players on the Kansas City defense that pose an existential threat. Thus, Hurts is more likely to throw a touchdown than to make a bone-headed mistake and throw an interception.

How Many Passing Yards Does Hurts Get

The oddsmakers have 238 being the magic number for passing yards. Significantly, Hurts has not gone above 154 in his two playoff games this season. But he did throw for 258 yards last season in a wildcard loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ultimately, it all comes down to how well you think the Eagles are going to do. If you believe the Eagles are going to play from ahead, then Hurts will likely not throw the ball much. Otherwise, if you expect the Chiefs to score early, then it is more likely that Hurts will be passing to get the Eagles back into the game. You should also consider the fact that Hurts just faced the number one defense in the NFL and also the divisional rival New York Giants, who know him very well.

Hurts will have a situation where he will likely attempt more passes based on the opponent. Therefore, it is possible to hit the 238 mark, but he needs to connect with his receivers and do a better job of evading pressure than he did in the NFC Championship.

How Many Rushing Yards Does Hurts Get

Hurts was the rushing king this season, showcasing his ability to score at any given moment. Moreover, he illustrated how good he was at evading defenders. The line for rushing yards is currently 49.5, which showcases that Vegas expects him to run a little to move the chains and help set up the Eagles to score. However, Hurts has not run as much as he would like over the last two games. The Giants contained him to nine rushes on 34 yards. Then, the 49ers held him to 11 rushes for 39 yards. Even the Bucs allowed him eight rushes for just 39 yards. Basically, he has not crossed 40 yards in any of these playoff games. It then goes to show that he may not do it here, either. However, the Chiefs are technically the weakest defense he has faced statistically, so it may happen after all.

Hurts does not seem bothered by the injury that sidelined him for a few games. Regardless, he is not running at the pace he set earlier in the year, and he may not cross the 50-yard rushing barrier in the big game, either.

How Many Passing Touchdowns Does Hurts Get

The line for this is 1.5, which is surprising because Hurts has excelled throwing the ball. Regardless, Vegas is nearly split on how he will do in this game. You should also consider the fact that the Eagles like to run to set up the pass. Therefore, they will prioritize running for a score over the pass. But Hurts has demonstrated his capability for getting the pass out to AJ Brown or Devante Smith. Likewise, he has also delivered on his passes more often than not. You also must consider whether you feel the Eagles will have to come from behind. Additionally, if that is the case, then taking Hurts to pass for two touchdowns is the best option.

Final Jalen Hurts Prediction and Picks

Hurts will likely have a big game to show the world he has arrived. However, he also might not do enough to hit skyrocket predictions.

Final Jalen Hurts Prediction and Picks: Passing Yards Under: 238.5 (-110) and Rushing Yards Under 49.5 (-110)