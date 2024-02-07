Let's go through our Super Bowl odds series as we make an Anytime Touchdown scorer prediction and pick for the Big Game!

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. This game will feature two explosive offenses with many talented players. Now, let's take a look at all of them.

Here are the Super Bowl odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prediction and Pick Odds

Christian McCaffrey: -230

Isiah Pacheco: -130

Travis Kelce: +100

Deebo Samuel: +140

Rashee Rice: +140

Brandon Aiyuk: +155

Why Christian McCaffrey Will Score a Touchdown

Let's be real here. McCaffrey will score a touchdown. So, it's not a matter of if. It's a matter of when. The real thing you should possibly be cashing in on is the two-touchdown bet, which is a +240 spread compared to the heavily slanted -230 spread. Can he do this? Yes, let's look at what he has already done.

McCaffrey rushed 17 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, he rushed 20 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

The only thing going against you in this situation is the fact that the Chiefs have a stout defense. Mainly, they have held running backs down during the playoffs. Look what they did to Raheem Mostert when they held him to eight rushes on 33 yards.

McCaffrey will score a touchdown because the Niners' offense runs right through him. Ultimately, he will find a way to get into the endzone. Betting on him alone won't get you a lot of money. However, putting a parlay on him and another might net you some cash.

Why Isiah Pacheco Will Score a Touchdown

Pacheco has been a workhorse for the Chiefs. Thus, it is not hard to imagine that he will score, either. It's not just the fact that he has been good, but the fact that the Niners' rush defense has been atrocious in the playoffs. Let's take a look at what he has done in the playoffs.

Pacheco rushed 24 times for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins in the AFC Wildcard Round. Next, he rushed 15 times for 97 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Pacheco kept it going in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens when he rushed 24 times for 68 yards and a score.

Pacheco will look to do what Aaron Jones, David Montgomery, and Jahmyr Gibbs have already done and score a touchdown against the Niners. Last year, he rushed eight times for 43 yards against them.

Pacheco will score a touchdown against the Niners if he can find his way around the edges and make some moves. Then, he will find the endzone if the Chiefs give him some goal-line chances.

Why Travis Kelce Will Score a Touchdown

Kelce is the most popular player in this game, and everyone is looking forward to seeing how he will play and monitoring his relationship with Taylor Swift. He is a great player in his own right. His playoff stats this season have been good.

Kelce had seven receptions for 71 yards against the Dolphins in the AFC Wildcard Round. Then, he had five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills. Kelce then had 11 receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown against the Ravens in the AFC Title Game. Also, going back to Super Bowl 54, he had six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown against the Niners.

Kelce will score a touchdown because he is Patrick Mahomes' favorite target. Additionally, the Niners allowed Sam LaPorta to have nine catches for 97 yards last weekend, so it won't require much more from Kelce.

Why Deebo Samuel Will Score a Touchdown

Samuel is exceptional. However, he has not been as effective during these playoffs. Samuel had two catches for 24 yards against the Packers before leaving with an injury. Then, he had eight catches for 89 yards against the Lions. The Niners will try and utilize him. However, the Chiefs may gameplan for him.

Samuel will score a touchdown if he can be effective on the ground and then catch passes from Brock Purdy. Then, he needs to generate separation from his defenders.

Why Rashee Rice Will Score a Touchdown

Rice is similar to Samuel. Like Samuel, he can run and catch. Rice had eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Then, he had four catches for 47 yards against the Bills. Rice had eight receptions for 46 yards against the Ravens.

Rice will score a touchdown if the Chiefs can find him chances off the edge. Then, he needs to gain separation from Charvarius Ward, who will be covering him.

Why Brandon Aiyuk Will Score a Touchdown

Aiyuk is the guy the 49ers use when they need a first down. So far, he has not done much in the playoffs. Aiyuk had three catches for 32 yards against the Packers. Then, he had three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, with most of those yards coming off the fluke bounce off the defender's helmet. For perspective, Aiyuk had seven catches for 82 yards against the Chiefs last season. He is a big X factor in this game.

Aiyuk will score a touchdown if he can gain separation and Purdy can find him. Then, the Niners need to find him in the endzone.

Final Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prediction & Pick

Look, if you want to capitalize on this game, make the good parlay. The smart parlay is McCaffrey and Pacheco. If you want to add a little more, then add Kelce.

Final Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prediction & Pick: Christian McCaffrey: -230 & Isiah Pacheco: -130 (Parlay)