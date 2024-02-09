We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series and make a Brandon Aiyuk Props prediction and pick for the Big Game.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, and we are here to talk about Brandon Aiyuk. We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series and make a Brandon Aiyuk Props prediction and pick for the Big Game.

Everyone is talking about what the 49ers will do against the Chiefs. They are looking at Brock Purdy. Then, they are talking about Christian McCaffrey running the ball and catching short passes. Deebo Samuel is always in the conversation. Of course, George Kittle is the most popular member of the 49ers and will always be in the mix. But what about Brandon Aiyuk?

Aiyuk had an exceptional season after catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards. Yet, he has not been as good lately. Aiyuk has had three straight games (including playoffs) with just three receptions in each game. But he is more than capable of going off for five receptions for 65 yards. In the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, he had one of the more memorable catches in NFL history. Now, he will try and do it again.

Here are the Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl 58 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Brandon Aiyuk Odds

Over 62.5 Yards: -110

Under 62.5 Yards: -110

Over 4.5 Receptions: +110

Under 4.5 Receptions: -134

Why Brandon Aiyuk Will Have More Than 62.5 Yards

Aiyuk had eight games where he went over 62.5 yards. Additionally, he had 68 yards against the Lions. Purdy is always trying to get the ball to Aiyuk. In fact, he is basically the reliable third-down option, as he has helped convert several over the past few weeks. Aiyuk will get his targets. Ultimately, he had eight last week.

Purdy will have more than 62.5 yards because he has become Purdy's favorite weapon. The Niners love to utilize Aiyuk on slant passes from Purdy. They also love to have him run skinny routes, which resulted in an amazing play against the Lions. His flexibility and versatility make him so invaluable to the 49ers. Aiyuk will definitely have more than 62.5 yards because the 49ers rely so much on him as a route runner and a pass-catcher.

Why Brandon Aiyuk Will Have Less Than 62.5 Yards

Aiyuk would not have had 62 yards without that catch last week. Let's think about what he has done against good defenses. He only had three receptions for 32 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. He also has had a few games this season where he did not go over 62 yards. Overall, there were four games where he had between 50 to 58 yards. This tells you that Aiyuk will get his chances and his yardage. But there is a question of whether he will get the big plays that will help him get over the edge.

It's hard to see Aiyuk getting to 63 yards without a big play. Moreover, he will need Purdy to find him open on his routes and hit him with accurate passes. Catching three passes on eight targets is not a good look. Aiyuk has to continue to build chemistry with Purdy.

Why Brandon Aiyuk Will Have More Than 4.5 Receptions

Aiyuk had eight games where he had more than 4.5 receptions. The 49ers like to target him. The eight targets alone speak volumes about his amazing production. Consider the fact that he had tight coverage against a Green Packers team that does not allow receivers to have much success and a Detroit Lions defense that was making solid plays throughout the first half.

The Kansas City Chiefs have an amazing pass rush. However, their secondary is questionable. They had eight interceptions all season. If the pass rush cannot get to Purdy, and there is time to throw, Aiyuk will find room to run his route. When that happens, Purdy will find him on the open route and connect with him multiple times.

Why Brandon Aiyuk Will Have Less Than 4.5 Receptions

Of course, this pass rush is amazing. That means it will be tough for Purdy to find anyone open. Look what happened to the Baltimore Ravens. They had multiple chances on 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1, and their passes fell short. That was because the pass rush was so ferocious that Lamar Jackson had no time to throw. If this happens to Purdy, Aiyuk won't get the clear targets.

Final Brandon Aiyuk Props Prediction & Pick

Aiyuk did not play in the Super Bowl four years ago as he was drafted the offseason after their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. He could prove to be the major difference in this game. Expect Purdy to connect with him on at least five passes. He won't torch the Chiefs. But five receptions for 65 yards is very possible.

Final Brandon Aiyuk Props Prediction & Pick: Over 62.5 Yards (-110), Over 4.5 Receptions (+110)