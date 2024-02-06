Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks on team injuries ahead of Super Bowl matchup against the 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from their second straight Super Bowl appearance. Andy Reid and the Chiefs have been in the preparation stages deep in February multiple times. This time, Reid is dealing with some key injuries on the offensive end. Reid provided updates for each of these injuries, including wide reviver Kadrius Toney, running back Jerrick McKinnon, and offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

“We’ll see. He’s been practicing, we’ll have to see if he’s up,” said Reid on Toney's availability, per Albert Breer at The MMQB.

Missing Toney would be a huge loss for the Chiefs, but they've been able to claw out victories without his talent in the playoffs. He provides a versatile option at the receiver position, with an explosive ability to get yards after the catch.

In regards to McKinnon, Reid said the chances he plays are “slim.” McKinnon is designated to return from injured reserve on Saturday after missing ample time in 2023. He was a crucial piece to the Chiefs' victory over the Eagles in the Super Bowl last season, so missing the veteran back could bring trouble to Kansas City.

A vital piece to the Chiefs' offensive line, Joe Thuney, may also be unavailable. Reid says it's a “long shot” that Tuney practices this week. He's already missed two days of practice with a pectoral injury. It seems Thuney would need too much time to get back into football form as he's been a non-participant. The Chiefs may be missing some key pieces on Sunday, but with guys like Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City will be ready to roll.