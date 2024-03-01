Filming for the new Superman movie, ‘Superman: Legacy' is officially on the way. Helmed by director James Gunn, the new DCEU era will have a twist of its own.
As previously reported, Superman: Legacy by Gunn will have a different set of casts. Replacing Henry Caville, David Corenswet will play Superman. Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan is Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor.
Now, initially no further news was made public.
But recently, director James Gunn shared important news on social media. In his Instagram post, he provided a sneak peek of Superman's costume and revealed the movie's updated title.
https://www.instagram.com/p/C38mWMeMSn7/
“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”
Contrary to expectations, the Superman logo in Gunn's photo leans towards a more traditional design. Unlike previous films, Superman: Legacy by James Gunn will serve as the cornerstone of DC's cinematic universe revamp. It will explore the journey of a youthful Kal-El as he grapples with his Kryptonian lineage and life as Clark Kent from Smallville, Kansas.
Joining the ensemble are Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and more. Notably, Hoult's bald appearance in the table read group photo pays homage to Luthor's signature look.
“Superman: Legacy” promises to usher in a new era for the beloved superhero, blending classic elements with fresh perspectives. The movie is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025, inviting audiences to see what's new in the DC universe.