While Superman will serve as the titular hero in the DC Universe's first theatrical feature, the James Gunn-directed film is set to feature a plethora of other comic characters to help bring the new cinematic universe to life. Hawkgirl and Green Lantern are two of these characters set to appear, and thanks to the latest set photos, fans now know what the heroes will look like when the film releases in 2025.

Heroes Unite

Gunn and his team have been hard at work shooting Superman in and around Cleveland, resulting in plenty of set photos emerging on social media showing off the cast and production as it transforms Cleveland into Metropolis. The first looks at Hawkgirl and Green Lantern were among the latest batch of images to hit the web, with the pair seen alongside David Corenswet's Superman, Edi Gathegi Mister Terrific, and a stand-in wearing a blue-screen suit according to Collider.

Isabela Merced is set to portray Hawkgirl in what will be her second outing within the superhero world after her turn as Anya Corazon in 2024's Madame Web. She is seen in the images without wings, which are likely to be added in digitally when filming ends.

As for Green Lantern, Superman is set to feature the Guy Gardner-iteration of the hero who will be portrayed by regular James Gunn-collaborator Nathan Fillion. The images show Fillion rocking Gardner's famous bowl-cut red hair, and while he does sport a jacket as part of his particular Green Lantern suit, it appears to have been modernized somewhat from the large-collared jackets and vests he is recognized for from the comics.

Some fans have suggested that the blue-screened character could be a physical stand-in for Metamorpho who, given his powers, could end up being a predominantly-digital character.

The three heroes seen in the images are just a few of the characters already confirmed to be appearing in Superman as Gunn and Peter Safran try to get the DCU off to a running start.

A Larger Universe

Among the other characters confirmed to be appearing in the film is The Engineer, who will be portrayed by Venezuelan actress Maria Gabriela de Faria Chacon. The Engineer serves as a member of The Authority, who are set to have their own feature film as part of the DCU first slate of films.

The Authority were first introduced as part of the independent comic publisher WildStorm in 1999, and were later added to DC continuity in 2011 after the publisher was purchased by DC. Gunn teased a “morally complex” team who believe “the world is completely broken” and will go to any means to make it “better.”

Outside of The Engineer, it is not known what other members of The Authority will comprise the team when they make their DCU debut.

Set photos from Superman have teased plenty of other characters, as well, with many fans speculating about a black-suited character seen in some set photos with what appears to be a U on their suit. The most popular theories is that this could either be Bizarro or Ultraman, as both have been rumored to be appearing in the film at different points, though there have been no hints that either character is appearing in the film.

Superman is scheduled to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.