Ahead of the Season 45 premiere, Survivor has been celebrated by the Empire State Building.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the Empire State Building revealed it was illuminated red, yellow, and blue. These are the colors of the three tribes in the upcoming season of Survivor.

Lighting our torch in red, yellow, and blue in Celebration of @survivorcbs’ 45th Season. @CBS pic.twitter.com/oot9FuAmbz — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 27, 2023

CBS has been airing Survivor for decades now. It's remained a staple of their network since premiering in 2000. The game show pits contestants on an island where it's up to them to find food, shelter, and fire. Alliances are both made and broken between the contestants.

Additionally, there are challenges each episode. Some are for rewards such as a nice meal, while others are for immunity at Tribal Council (meaning their team won't have to vote someone off or they are safe from votes). The contestants are all fighting for a $1 million prize.

Jeff Probst has served as the host for all 45 seasons. He's also the executive director and a producer of Survivor.

Throughout it's long-standing run, Survivor has garnered a number of awards as well. They have been nominated for 67 Emmy Awards since 2000, winning 7 to date. Their most recent win came in 2011, with Probst taking home Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Survivor 45 features 18 contestants. After being medically evacuated in the previous season, Bruce Perreault will return in the new season. Given that the WGA strike, despite having now ended, left a void in programming, CBS will be airing a 90-minute season premiere.

Survivor 45 will premiere on September 27 on CBS.