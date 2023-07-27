Fans of CBS' long-running reality competition series, Survivor, finally have a streaming service where they can watch all of the seasons on demand, Paramount+.

What is Survivor?

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, Survivor is a reality competition show that follows a group of strangers who are on an island and have to compete in challenges for rewards. In each episode, they go to “Tribal Council,” where one member of the group is voted off the island. The last person standing wins $1 million.

The challenges can range from physical ones such as obstacle courses or balancing on a small platform, while others can be puzzle-based. Sometimes, the challenges combine the best of both worlds and have both physical and mental aspects.

Season 44 of Survivor was won byYamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, who won in a 7-1 landslide vote.

How long has Survivor been on TV?

Survivor is one of CBS' most successful shows and has been airing since May 31, 2000. The series just wrapped its 44th season on May 24. Season 45 is coming in the fall.

How to watch Survivor on Paramouunt+

As a Paramount+ subscriber, you can access all 44 seasons of the show.

Paramount+ currently has two subscription options. First is the standard Paramount+ Essential plan which is $5.99/month. There's also the Paramount+ with Showtime plan which, as the title suggests, includes Showtime in the subscription. That plan costs $11.99/month. Students can also get a 25% discount on subscription plans if they are eligible.

All 44 seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+ now.