Which way do you think the Survivor Series 2023 Men's War Games Match Results going to sway? We simulate it in WWE 2K23 to see.

Given the trajectory of all of the superstars involved in this year's main event, it's hard to predict who will win WWE's Survivor Series Men's War Games match.

The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre need to be protected as a legitimate threat and a strong faction, so they definitely should still come out strong after this match. Drew McIntyre also desperately needs a big win after losing premium live event matches in succession.

On the other hand, the heroes of the story also cannot afford to lose, lest they all lose momentum in their own individual storylines. Seth Rollins as the champion could not afford to eat a pin. The returning Randy Orton couldn't possibly lose his first match. Sami Zayn, who has felt directionless lately, would be hurt further if he took the pin. Jey Uso, who is being built up as a main event star, would have his progress stalled if he costs his team the match. And of course, WWE's Chosen One Cody Rhodes cannot have his momentum compromised just a few months before WrestleMania.

So, we decided to let AI take over and have the match simulated in WWE 2K23. You can watch the match below:

However, due to the limitations of the game, JD McDonagh and Sami Zayn didn't make it to the match.

In the simulation, Judgment Day had the advantage, with Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes starting for their respective teams. After a bloody match with finishers, stolen finishers, and various weapons, Seth Rollins attempted a submission hold on Drew McIntyre, at almost the exact time Finn Balor covered Jey Uso for the pin. Two teams both had victory within grasp, but Dominik Mysterio was able to save McIntyre before he taps, allowing Balor to win the match for The Judgment Day.

What do you think of this simulation's results? Would you think JD McDonagh's and Sami Zayn's exclusions played a big part in the results? Do you have a different prediction on who will win the Men's War Games match?

This year's War Games match will be one of the most star-studded lineups in Survivor Series history. We're excited to see how the actual main event goes tomorrow when the announcers say “Let the War Games Begin!”