The internet is abuzz after Elon Musk‘s bizarre response to Taylor Swift's recent presidential endorsement. Swift, who had remained silent about her stance in the 2024 election, finally threw her weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris in a powerful Instagram post, per Newsweek. Swift endorsed Harris over Donald Trump, calling out the dangers of misinformation and addressing AI-generated images falsely showing her support for Trump.

Her Instagram post amassed millions of likes in hours, solidifying the pop star’s political influence. Swift also took a subtle jab at Trump’s running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, who once referred to Democrats as “childless cat ladies,” by humorously embracing the label herself.

Swift’s endorsement was one of the most anticipated moments of the election season. With her fanbase of devoted Swifties, the singer’s voice carries massive weight in political discourse. But instead of a respectful reaction, Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, seized the moment to make a creepy comment.

Musk took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to respond to Swift’s endorsement. “Fine Taylor,” Musk posted, “you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.” The bizarre tweet immediately caused a frenzy online, gaining around 50,000 likes in just one hour, but not all of them were positive.

Musk Sparks Backlash

The backlash against Elon Musk was swift, with social media users expressing their horror and confusion at the comment. One baffled user posted, “Am I reading this right? You’re offering to have a child with Taylor Swift?” while others piled on with quips like, “Sir, you’ve reached unseen levels of divorced.” Many users criticized Musk's behavior, branding his post as “creepy” and “disturbing,” while one sarcastically commented, “So this is what ick looks like.”

The outcry wasn’t limited to casual users either. Several viral posts condemned Musk’s remark, with one tweet labeled “one of the creepiest posts of all time” racking up over 132,000 likes.

Musk’s personal life has long been under public scrutiny. The tech mogul, who has fathered 12 children, is currently involved in a custody dispute with former girlfriend Grimes. He’s also promoted theories about population collapse, claiming his fertility is his way of “doing his part.” With such a controversial past, his overture to Swift only fueled more disdain from the public.

Despite the uproar, neither Swift nor her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, have responded to Musk’s outlandish tweet. However, fans of both Swift and Kelce are eagerly anticipating a possible clap-back. Swifties, known for fiercely defending their idol, have already flooded social media with pleas for Kelce to “destroy Elon” for his inappropriate behavior.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, part of the Harris-Walz ticket endorsed by Swift, graciously thanked her for her support on MSNBC, humorously adding, “I say that as a cat owner.” Meanwhile, Musk’s comment continues to swirl in the digital landscape, leaving Swift’s supporters eager for a swift response from Kelce.