Internet speculation has been heating up revolving around Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s relationship status amid the shoot of Anyone But You.

Currently, Powell and Sweeney are off shooting Anyone But You — a new romantic comedy — and the passionate fans of both actors have begun formulating theories about the two. First, gossip account DeuxMoi reported that Powell’s relationship with Gigi Paris — his partner of three years — was rocky even before Anyone But You started rolling cameras. Fans later realized that Paris had unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram (Seriously, how do folks notice this?), making fans question the status of Powell and Paris’ relationship. It’s important to note that before the shoot of Anyone But You, Paris and Sweeney seemed to be cordial at the very least (the former commented on a post from the latter about the film that seemed supportive).

Meanwhile, Powell and Sweeney have been spending a lot of time together when the cameras aren’t rolling. That’s not unusual as Kiana Madeira recently pointed out to us, but Sweeney was seen hanging with Powell and his entire family in a recent post.

Even those in the comments couldn’t help but add their input. “Are they dating??” asked @flushcity67. @becksrbrown added, “Isn’t Sydney engaged to someone or did they break up? I know they are filming a movie together but they are doing a lot of extracurricular activities lately.” Lastly, @gabiluque poked fun at the apparent bluntness of these posts saying, “They don’t even try to hide it 💀👀.”

Glen Powell made a name for himself in Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion last year and was recently cast alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in Twisters — the long-awaited sequel to Twister — while Sydney Sweeney has become a pop culture icon thanks to Euphoria and the first season of The White Lotus.

Whether Powell and Sweeney are or are not dating will surely come out sooner than later, but for now, fans can’t help but speculate about two of the biggest blossoming stars.