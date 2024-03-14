Sydney Sweeney isn't fazed by Madame Web being a flop.
Speaking to the LA Times, Sweeney seemed ambivalent about the film flopping. After all, she is just one small cog in the machine as an actress.
“I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen,” she told the outlet.
This was a much more diplomatic answer than Dakota Johnson's recent comments about the film.
To date, the film has made just $96 million at the box office. This is a far cry from some of Sony's other Spider-Man spin-off films like Venom ($856 million) and its sequel, Let There Be Carnage ($506 million). In fact, it's closer to Morbius ($167 million).
Beyond Madame Web, Sony's Spider-Man Universe still has two more films coming. The first is Kraven the Hunter in August, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Then, Venom: The Last Dance will be released in October. After that, it's unclear how/if the studio will continue its spin-off cinematic universe.
Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a woman with telepathic powers. She discovers a trio of special teens, played by Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor, whom she has to protect from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).
Sydney Sweeney's career
Sydney Sweeney first gained notoriety for her roles in The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects. She also had a small role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Around that same time, Sweeney landed her biggest role to date as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. She has starred in the first two seasons of the HBO series. From there, Sweeney would go on to star in the first season of Mike White's HBO anthology series, The White Lotus.
Before the Madame Web flop, Sweeney had her first big box office hit. That was her rom-com Anyone But You, a film she starred in with Glen Powell. The film made over $200 million worldwide.