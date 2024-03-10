Sydney Sweeney, star of Anyone But You, is “dreaming up” sequel possibilities.
According to PEOPLE, she's hoping for a follow-up to the romantic comedy that made over $200 million at the box office.
This was all revealed when PEOPLE interviewed the actress. She discussed her thoughts on another movie with co-star Glen Powell.
Sydney Sweeny talks about a Anyone But You sequel
Sweeney said, “We're [her and Powell] dreaming up a bunch of different ideas. We haven't really solidified what we want to do yet, but we're just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best.”
It's not the first time she spoke about another movie. She recently talked to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. On it, she said, “maybe, like, a high nine chance” of a sequel.
Meanwhile, Powell is on the same page. He told Variety, “When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We're definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we're here for it. It's been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She's the fastest reader I think I've ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we're reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.”
Anyone But You is about Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), who look like the perfect couple but aren't one at a wedding in Australia. However, circumstances change.
We'll see what Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have in store for us regarding a sequel. At any rate, another destination wedding could be in the works.