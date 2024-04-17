Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest stars in the world. However, producer Carol Baum is not impressed with her or her new rom-com, Anyone But You.
Per the Daily Mail, Baum spoke to Janet Maslin after a screening of her film Dead Ringers. The topic of Sweeney arose and Baum flamed the young star.
“She's not pretty, she can't act,” Baum proclaimed.
It appears Baum doesn't understand the hype. She even attempted to watch Anyone But You to no avail, calling it “unwatchable.”
“I don't get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney's movie because I wanted to watch it,” she said.
She then recalled bringing Sweeney up to a class she teaches. “I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?'” she asked her class.
A student asked if Baum would make a film if Sweeney was attached to it. Despite her criticisms of Sweeney, Baum acknowledged that the job of a producer is to get a movie made. Sweeney being attached to a film would make it hard to pass up.
Who is Carol Baum?
Carol Baum is a legendary Hollywood producer. Baum's illustrious career includes films like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Father of the Bride. She is also a professor at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.
Who is Sydney Sweeney?
While Baum may not be a fan of Sweeney, she has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. After gaining notoriety for her performances in Everything Sucks, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects, she'd go on to star in Euphoria for HBO. She also starred in the first season of HBO's The White Lotus.
Her film credits include Under the Silver Lake, Big Time Adolescence, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Recently, Sweeney's career has really taken off with roles in Reality and Immaculate. She also starred in Sony's latest Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, as Julia Cornwall/Spider-Woman alongside Dakota Johnson.
Anyone But You was a new rom-com from Will Gluck, who co-wrote the script with Ilana Wolpert. The film is a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. It follows two people, who after a meet cute, lose connection. They then reconnect at a destination wedding and have to pose as a happy couple.
The film was a smash hit at the box office. Anyone But You grossed over $218 million at the box office on a budget of just $25 million, per The Numbers. For a rom-com in an IP-dominated landscape, that is a huge hit. Unlike her other recent film, Madame Web, which grossed just over $100 million worldwide at the box office.