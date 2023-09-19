Sylvester Stallone is known for roles in the Rocky, Rambo, and Expendables franchises. He's done it all over the past half-century and has made an eye-opening comparison when talking about his career.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada at TIFF after the premiere of Sly, Stallone discussed the longevity of his career. He admitted that he couldn't have dreamt of having a documentary made about him.

“I mean, that would be very immodest. It's like, really, you can't be prepared for this. Especially with the longevity of this career, [which] is mind-blowing,” Stallone said. “It's just mind-blowing because I don't know how much longer you can wait… Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema… it's faster. So longevity would become a premium.”

“I consider myself like the last of [the] dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I'm very proud of that… But yeah, you have to really think about that,” he continued.

“I don't take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The major of what's left,” he concluded.

Sylvester Stallone is an action movie icon. The first Rocky film, which Stallone wrote, won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1977. That launched a franchise that Stallone would become synonymous with. He'd also lead the Rambo franchise beginning with First Blood in 1982.

In the 2010s, Stallone created the Expendables franchise. He wrote and directed the first film and would continue writing the next two sequels. He will return again in the upcoming fourth film. During this period, he also returned to the Rocky franchise in the spin-off Creed series. The upcoming Sly documentary will chronicle his career. Like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sly will be released on Netflix.