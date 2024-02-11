While John Rambo has been associated with Sylvester Stallone for decades, the actor knows who he would want to take over in the role.

Sylvester Stallone has plenty of icon roles linked to him over his career on screen, but the two most audiences associate with him the most are Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. While both characters have fairly uncertain futures when it comes to the movie screen, Stallone at least has someone in mind to pick up the mantle of John Rambo if they feel so inclined.

The subject of John Rambo, and Sylvester Stallone's larger career, came up during the actor's latest appearance on The Tonight Show to promote The Family Stallone's second season, according to HuffPost. It was revealed he was originally going to make a cameo in 2023's Barbie, which ultimately fell through, but the opportunity connected him with Ryan Gosling who made no effort to hide his affection for the character of Rambo.

“He goes, ‘I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo, and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop,” Stallone told host Jimmy Fallon.

“And I thought, you know, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character.”

Rambo has been linked to Stallone since he first portrayed the Vietnam veteran in 1982's First Blood, a film that would become widely recognized for its influence on the action genre and Stallone's performance. The film would go on to spawn four sequels, the most recent being 2019's Rambo: Last Blood which appears to be Stallone's final outing as the character.

However, Stallone doesn't appear done with character completely as he is reportedly in development of a prequel project centered on Rambo's time in Vietnam during the war. It had been reported in 2022 that this could end up being a TV series, though there have been few to no updates since then.