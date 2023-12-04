The first Rocky Day was held in Philadelphia on December 3, and actor Sylvester Stallone showed up on the iconic steps he made famous.

The City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, got a special visit on December 3 from iconic actor Sylvester Stallone. He was there to celebrate the first-ever Rocky Day.

Hometown hero

On Sunday, December, the city of Philadelphia celebrated the first Rocky Day. Stallone appeared at the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art steps that his character climbed numerous times in the films.

“It has gone by in a blind,” Stallone told 6abc. “I haven't done enough in Philadelphia, I really haven't. I want to do more. This Rocky Day has kicked it all off and it's going to be a good time. I am going to give back to this city that has given me so much.”

Speaking to the crowd, Stallone hyped them up. “To all of you real-life Rockys, you live your lives on your own terms,” he told the Phildelphia.

He then compared his journey to Rocky's. “To me, when you get up there, you feel like you can be the champion of your dreams,” Stallone said. “But the real victory is never giving up and going to the distance for yourself and your loved ones. Standing at the top, you are reminded that all things are possible. Keep punching.”

The iconic Rocky statue sits at the bottom of the Philadelphia museum's steps. “This statue situation, I never thought it would come to such fruition,” Stallone admitted.

There is a new Rocky stop that is at located the bottom of the steps. The store has the only official merchandise from the Rocky franchise.

Sylvester Stallone is an icon and has spent time looking back as of late. He just released the Netflix documentary Sly, which featured him reflecting on his career. The Rocky franchise began in 1976 with the inaugural film, which garnered nine Oscar nominations. It took home Best Picture.