Synduality Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Ever thought of exploring a post-apocalyptic world with your trusty AI companion while piloting a mech? You’ll be able to do that and more in this game. Keep reading to learn more about Synduality, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Synduality Release Date: 2023

Synduality will release on 2023 on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. The game is not yet available for pre-order, so stay tuned for when it does.

Synduality gameplay

Synduality is a third-person mech shooter. It is not yet clear if this game is an open-world game, however signs point towards it being one. The game is centered around the collection of AO Crystals, a resource that only those in mechs can gather. You must find these crystals, gather them, then bring them back to base safely. Of course, it won’t be as easy as that. While exploring, you encounter various deformed creatures, each one more dangerous than the last. To take care of these monsters, you will have to use your mech’s variety of weapons. The mechs are fully customizable. You can change their weapons, as well as their appearance. Customize your mechs to fit your play style or to make your current mission easier.

You will not be alone while exploring this ravaged world, and this company comes in two ways. The first is through your AI partner. This partner will assist you throughout your exploration. They will give tips, directions, and even warnings so that your mission will go smoothly. There are even unique conversations that you can have with them, so watch out for those.

The second type of company comes in the form of other players. While exploring the world, you may also run into other players. While you may cooperate with them to take down difficult bosses, it’s also possible for them to take you down and hinder you.

Synduality story

One day, a mysterious rain poured down and wiped out almost all humans. This poisonous rain also gave birth to creatures intent on devouring whatever was left. The survivors hid underground, in a haven called Amasia. It is now the year 2222, years after the rain which is now called Tears of the New Moon. You take control of a Drifter, survivors who explore the dangerous overworld by means of a mech, called the Cradle Coffin. Assisting you in your journey is Magus, an AI that was discovered while Amasia was being built. It is up to you, and other Drifters, to gather resources and hopefully reclaim the world.

If you want to follow Synduality's official Twitter account, click here.