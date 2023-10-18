For 47 years, Jim Boeheim manned the sidelines as the head coach of Syracuse men's basketball. While he decided to retire from his position, Boeheim couldn't leave the sport of basketball completely.

The former Syracuse head coach is finalizing a deal with ESPN, via Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Boeheim is expected to work both in the studio and during games for ESPN during the 2023-24 season. Furthermore, the legendary head coach is also expected to be a Westwood One radio analyst during the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Syracuse was no stranger to the limelight during Boeheim's time at the helm. Over his 47 years, the Orange made the NCAA Tournament 34 times. They made the Final Four five times and were National Champions in 2023. Syracuse won five Big East titles under Boeheim and went 1,015-441 overall.

Jim Boeheim has the second-most wins in NCAA men's basketball history, behind just Duke's Mike Krzyzewski. But after almost five decades at the helm, Boeheim decided it was time to move on. Syracuse men's basketball will now be led by Adrian Autry.

But now, Boeheim is beginning the next leg of his basketball career. After committing his life to coaching, Boeheim will now shift over into an analyst. With so much time spent on the game, Boeheim surely has insight he can dole out to fans and teams.

When given an opportunity to call games, fans might call for the classic Boeheim flair of ripping his jacket off and getting heated in the moment. But after trying to chase success with Syracuse for so long, Boeheim will now have a different way to give back to the sport of basketball.