New Syracuse coach Fran Brown just landed former Georgia WR Jackson Meeks in a huge transfer portal move for the first-time HC.

The Syracuse football program is already seeing dividends after hiring Fran Brown away from Georgia as the latest news is that the Orange have landed former Bulldogs wide receiver Jackson Meeks in the college football transfer portal.

Meeks is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound pass-catcher from Phenix, Alabama, who spent the first three seasons of his college career in the Georgia football program where Brown was the defensive backs coach. He announced his decision to join the Syracuse football team in the transfer portal on his Twitter account.

Meeks, whose uncle is Cleveland Browns linebacker Za’Darius Smith, had just 10 catches for 132 yards during his time in Athens. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, per GeorgiaDogs.com, but never quite caught on for the SEC powerhouse.

However, the fact that Fran Brown pulled an SEC WR to Syracuse is a big deal for the Orange, a program that has just one 10-win season in the past 20 years. The new head coach, who also coached at Rutgers, Baylor, and Temple, got the job for his recruiting prowess.

Currently, Syracuse has the No. 12 2024 college football recruiting class in the ACC and the No. 52 class nationally, per 247Sports. This class is highlighted by four-star tight end Jamie Tremble from Georgia and three-star quarterback Ta’Ron Haile from Millville, New Jersey, which is right near Camden, New Jersey, where Brown is from.

Jackson Meeks is the first Syracuse commit from the 2024 transfer portal, but be on the lookout for more. Cornerback Smoke Bouie, who played directly for Brown in the Bulldogs’ defensive backfield is still uncommitted and would be a huge coup for the ‘Cuse.