Dyaisha Fair joins the 3,000-point club, keeping pace with Caitlin Clark and on track to be a top-five scorer.

Syracuse women's basketball guard Dyaisha Fair has reached a historic achievement by surpassing 3,000 career points. Fair eclipsed the milestone in Syracuse's game against Clemson on Jan. 14.

The fifth-year guard, standing at 5-foot-5, has accumulated 3,038 points, placing her among the elite scorers in women's college basketball. She has just one less point than Elena Delle Donne in 11th place and is 22 points away from matching Ashley Joens, a five-year player at Iowa State. If Fair averages 300 points this season – her typical average – she could potentially end her career among the top five, the season when Caitlin Clark from Iowa is expected to exceed the all-time record.

“To be in company with some of those big names, it feels great,” Fair said, via Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports. “I’m the smallest one in the book, and it’s just, again, incredible. It’s the best word I can use to describe it. And until I can get a different word, that’s what it’s going to be.”

Her coach, Felisha Legette-Jack, says that it is “no surprise” that Fair is among the best in women's college basketball.

“Does anything she does surprise me? Absolutely not,” Legette-Jack said. “I’ve seen her score 30 in the fourth quarter one time. I’ve seen her get eight steals. I laugh at her defense all the time because I’m like, you need to pick up your defense, and then she wins All-ACC Defensive Team. It’s just pure joy. But no surprises.”

Fair's achievements are not only a testament to her skill but also to her adaptability. Transitioning from Buffalo to Syracuse alongside Legette-Jack, she has maintained her high level of performance, disproving any doubts about her abilities at the larger program.

Her performance against No. 15 Florida State on Thursday was nothing short of phenomenal, leading Syracuse to an impressive 79-73 victory. Fair's contribution was pivotal, scoring an impressive 31 points and setting a new program record with nine 3-pointers. The Orange were one of three unranked teams to beat their ranked opponents on Thursday night in ACC play.

The game's highlight came in the fourth quarter when Fair, after trailing by 18 points, took control. Her corner 3-pointer gave Syracuse the lead for the first time since the game's outset. Her prowess was further showcased when she sank a deep 3 from the center-court logo.

As the ACC tournament approaches and the NCAA tournament looms on the horizon, Fair's impact for her team is undeniable. With a competitive season remaining, her approach is simple:“If we just fight until the last horn sounds, we’ll see where it gets us.”