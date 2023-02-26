System Shock is a quintessential classic, a first-person action-adventure game that inspired many video games after it, including the much more popular BioShock franchise. Then, coming out this month is its reboot. Here’s everything you need to know about the System Shock release date, gameplay, story, and details.

System Shock Release Date: March 2023

System Shock is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. on an unspecified release date this March 2023. The exact date is currently not yet set, and the game’s store pages for the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store are, as of writing, not yet up. The game is developed by Nightdive Studios and published by Prime Matter.

Story

System Shock is expected to retell the story of the original 1994 System Shock closely, as the game is developed by a team that holds the original game dearly. While the original was developed by Looking Glass Studios, which closed in 2000, none of the persons who worked on this game at Nightdive Studios had any involvement in the development of the original game from 1994, although they were responsible for the enhanced 2015 remaster and in other major projects like Fallout: New Vegas.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, we expect the game to roughly follow the story of the 1994 classic – in the year 2072, a nameless hacker gets into trouble while getting caught hacking files concerning Citadel Station, a space station owned by the powerful and influential TriOptimum Corporation. Instead of turning the hacker over to the authorities, a corporation executive instead strikes a deal with the hacker: discreetly hack into the AI S.H.O.D.A.N., and modify it to allow the executive to use it to fulfill his ambitions. However, this ultimately backfires, as the modification allows the AI to take full control of the station, allowing it to mutate, transform into cyborgs, or kill the crew manning the station. Facing this new threat, the hacker now needs to hack and fight their way toward escaping the space station and surviving this AI nightmare.

Director Jason Fader, however, stressed that the game will not be a direct recreation of the original, but instead a more “faithful remake” with the team applying “modern design principles” to rework the game’s features and mechanics to make it more playable and up to the standard of today’s gamers.

System Shock Gameplay

The original System Shock is being remade to fit modern standards. The original game was hailed as one of the most innovative games of all time, responsible for breaking the glass ceiling of the video game industry upon its release. Apart from the obvious graphical upgrades, the reboot will also add features and mechanics that are now much more commonplace in immersive sim video games, like improved stealth mechanics, melee, and ranged combat, among other things. The game will also have more RPG elements in it, along with conversation responses affecting the game in some way. Bells and whistles like better UI and weapon-switching and item consumption shortcuts have also been added to the game.

While the System Shock reboot release date is currently not yet set in stone for any of the platforms, a demo for the game shadow dropped a couple of weeks ago. You can try out the game on Steam right now and sample the gameplay for yourself.