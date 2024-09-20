Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated is celebrating 61 years of scholarship, leadership, citizenship, fidelity, and brotherhood. Iota Phi Theta is the fifth fraternity and last organization of the Divine Nine. In honor of Founder’s Day, here is a list of notable members of Iota Phi Theta.

Terrence “T.C.” Carson

The one and only Kyle Barker is a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. Carson is best known for his role on the popular 1990s FOX sitcom Living Single. He has a career spanning over 30 years.

In addition to having roles in films and television shows such as Final Destination 2, Black Lighting, Gang Related, and Greenleaf, he is a notable voice actor. Carson has voiced characters on several children’s shows, movies, and video games, including Clifford the Big Red Dog, Star Wars: Clone Wars, God of War, Mortal Kombat, and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror.

Carson became a member of the Alpha Lamba chapter of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. in 1981.

Jason Manuel Olazabal

Jason Manual Olazabal is an actor best known for his role as Ramon Prado in the Showtime series Dexter.

Olazabal’s career began in 2001 on Law and Order. He has played on multiple shows within the Law & Order universe, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Other acting credits for Olazabal include Charmed, Inside Man, House, Bad Boys 2, and Make It or Break It.

Olazabal was initiated into the Beta Sigma chapter of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. during his time at the University of Northern Colorado.

Devon Still

Devon Still is a former defensive end in the NFL. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Still attended Penn State from 2008 to 2011. There he was a part of the Penn State Nittany Lions football team. He was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, consensus All-Big Ten, and to 10 first-team All-American teams, in addition to being a finalist for both the Outland and Bednarik awards.

Still played for the Bengals for three seasons before being waived from the team in 2015. He then signed with both the Houston Texans and New York Jets before retiring in 2017.

Still charted the Eta Alpha chapter of Iota Phi Theta during his time at Penn State.