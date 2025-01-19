At Jackson State's National Championship celebration, T.C. Taylor was asked about the team's condition when he took over in 2022, per a video by WJTV reporter David Edelstein. The question focused on Deion Sanders' departure, which saw several players leaving through the transfer portal and many coaches, some of whom joined Sanders in Colorado.

“I gotta ask T. C. When you took over at Jackson State as head coach, you didn't have nothing,” said Rob Jay, Jackson State brodcaster and Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting and Video Services. “The players had left. The coaches had left. You know what I'm talking about? They leave T. C. with nothing! Nothing! Coach, how did you do this? How did you build this?”

Taylor's response was swift.

“First of all, my wife, my family down over here. Look at all of them. Oh, they're looking good. But, I wasn't left with nothing because I had you guys,” he said, referencing the overwhelming fan support from the Jackson State community.

Jackson State ran the gambit in the SWAC in 2024. The Tigers finished the season 12-2 and 8-0 in conference. The only FCS loss Jackson State suffered was to Grambling State University on September 21st but the game was considered a non-conference contest.

Jackson State won the SWAC Championship in dominant fashion over Southern University and then secured a wire-to-wire victory over South Carolina State University in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. Now, as the team celebrates their monumental HBCU National Championship, they look to retool the roster.

The Tigers signed former Edward Waters and Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Nathan Rembert, an All-SWAC First Team selection. The addition of Rembert will surely bolster Jackson State's already prolific offensive attack as they look to defend their title.

Also, Jackson State could also be in line for a huge athletics upgrade as Mississippi Representative Robert L. Johnson III (D-District 94) has introduced a groundbreaking bill that seeks to allocate $40 million for the construction of a cutting-edge multipurpose athletic facility for the institution.

It's winning season for the Tigers and they look poised to continue their success in the New Year.